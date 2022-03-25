comscore Itel Vision 3 with 6.6-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched for Rs 7,999
Itel Vision 3 with 6.6-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched for Rs 7,999

The new Itel budget smartphone offers a dual rear camera setup, HD+ IPS display, Android 11 OS and a 5,000mAh battery.

Itel Vision 3, the latest budget smartphone from the company has been launched in India. The smartphone offers a tall 6.6-inch display, dual rear camera, and a huge 5,000mAh battery for a price under Rs 8,000. Also Read - Chinese smartphone brand itel opens its first exclusive offline store India

Itel Vision 3 price in India, availability

Itel Vision 3 price in India is set at Rs 7,999. Consumers can pick the budget smartphone from e-retail websites Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - This 4G feature phone can be used as a hotspot device: Take a look

Itel Vision 3 specifications, features

The new Itel Vision 3 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a water-drop notch on top to accommodate the front camera. The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor and paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable via microSD card support. Also Read - Reliance Jio, itel bring a 4G smartphone under Rs 4,000 for India

The dual-SIM Itel Vision 3 smartphone runs Android 11 based custom UI layered on top. For security, the phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. In terms of photography, the new Itel smartphone offers an AI-enabled 8-megapixel dual rear camera with LED flash. The camera software includes AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, Pano Mode, Low-Light Mode, and HDR mode. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sitting front on the water-drop notch with AI Beauty mode to enhance selfies.

As for backup, Itel is offering a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone has reverse charging support as well. The new smartphone will be available in three colour options-Deep Ocean Black, Jewel Blue, and Multi Colour Green. If we consider the price and features, the new Itel Vision 3 will compete against the likes Realme C11 2021, and Xiaomi Redmi 9 series.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 1:19 PM IST

