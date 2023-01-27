Jio True 5G now available in 7 cities of Northeast India

Reliance Jio on Friday launched its 5G services in six states of Northeast India, covering a total of seven cities. Jio True 5G is now available in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar, Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong, Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, Nagaland’s capital, Kohima and its major city, Dimapur, Manipur’s capital, Imphal, and Tripura’s capital, Agartala. Also Read - WhatsApp working on a new feature for its drawing editor

"Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today," said a Jio spokesperson. "Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True-5G technology. We are grateful to the State Governments for their support in digitising the North-East circle."

Jio said its 5G network will offer over 1Gbps speeds to its users in these seven cities at no additional cost. Essentially, if you are subscribed to the Jio Welcome Offer, you can use 5G data without paying anything. However, to become eligible for the offer, you have to meet certain conditions: you must have a 5G phone with compatible software, you must be in a 5G area most of the time, and your number should be recharged with at least Rs 239.

With the launch of 5G services in seven more cities in six Northeastern states, Jio has completed the deployment in as many as 191 cities. These are the cities where Jio True 5G is now available:

Andhra Pradesh – Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tirumala, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar

Assam – Guwahati, Silchar, Nagaon

Bihar – Patna, Muzaffarpur

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh – Bhilai, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Raipur, Rajnandgaon

Goa – Panaji

Delhi

Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Ahwa, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Botad, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kalol, Khambalia, Lunawada, Mehsana, Modosa, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Rajpipla, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Veraval, Vyara, Wadhwan

Jharkhand – Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Haryana – Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat

Karnataka – Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Gadag-Betageri, Hassan, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mangalore, Manipal, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi

Kerala – Alappuzha, Cherthala, Guruvayur Temple, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, Ujjain

Maharashtra – Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded-Waghala, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Solapur

Manipur – Imphal

Meghalaya – Shillong

Mizoram – Aizawl

Nagaland – Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha – Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bhubaneshwar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Punjab – Amritsar, Derabassi, Kharar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Zirakpur

Rajasthan – Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nathdwara, Udaipur

Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Hosur, Madurai, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Vellore

Telangana – Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Warangal

Tripura – Agartala

Uttarakhand – Dehradun

Uttar Pradesh – Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Varanasi

West Bengal – Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata, Siliguri