comscore Jio True 5G now available in 7 cities of Northeast India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Jio 5g Now Live In 7 Cities Of Northeast India Shillong Agartala Aizawl And More
News

Jio 5G now live in 7 cities of Northeast India: Shillong, Agartala, Aizawl, and more

Mobiles

Jio has launched its 5G services in seven more cities, belonging to all six states of the Northeast circle, including Meghalaya and Nagaland.

jio5g

Reliance Jio on Friday launched its 5G services in six states of Northeast India, covering a total of seven cities. Jio True 5G is now available in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar, Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong, Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, Nagaland’s capital, Kohima and its major city, Dimapur, Manipur’s capital, Imphal, and Tripura’s capital, Agartala. Also Read - WhatsApp working on a new feature for its drawing editor

“Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today,” said a Jio spokesperson. “Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True-5G technology. We are grateful to the State Governments for their support in digitising the North-East circle.” Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more

Jio said its 5G network will offer over 1Gbps speeds to its users in these seven cities at no additional cost. Essentially, if you are subscribed to the Jio Welcome Offer, you can use 5G data without paying anything. However, to become eligible for the offer, you have to meet certain conditions: you must have a 5G phone with compatible software, you must be in a 5G area most of the time, and your number should be recharged with at least Rs 239. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir: Here are all the places where the service is available

With the launch of 5G services in seven more cities in six Northeastern states, Jio has completed the deployment in as many as 191 cities. These are the cities where Jio True 5G is now available:

Andhra Pradesh – Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tirumala, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar

Assam – Guwahati, Silchar, Nagaon

Bihar – Patna, Muzaffarpur

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh – Bhilai, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Raipur, Rajnandgaon

Goa – Panaji

Delhi

Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Ahwa, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Botad, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kalol, Khambalia, Lunawada, Mehsana, Modosa, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Rajpipla, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Veraval, Vyara, Wadhwan

Jharkhand – Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Haryana – Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat

Karnataka – Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Gadag-Betageri, Hassan, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mangalore, Manipal, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi

Kerala – Alappuzha, Cherthala, Guruvayur Temple, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, Ujjain

Maharashtra – Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded-Waghala, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Solapur

Manipur – Imphal

Meghalaya – Shillong

Mizoram – Aizawl

Nagaland – Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha – Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bhubaneshwar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Punjab – Amritsar, Derabassi, Kharar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Zirakpur

Rajasthan – Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nathdwara, Udaipur

Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Hosur, Madurai, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Vellore

Telangana – Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Warangal

Tripura – Agartala

Uttarakhand – Dehradun

Uttar Pradesh – Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Varanasi

West Bengal – Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata, Siliguri

  • Published Date: January 27, 2023 1:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more
News
Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more
Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir: Here are all the places where the service is available

News

Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir: Here are all the places where the service is available

Spotify users witness a brief global outage

Apps

Spotify users witness a brief global outage

OnePlus Pad design renders surface online: All we know so far

News

OnePlus Pad design renders surface online: All we know so far

Global smartphone shipments suffer biggest fall in holiday quarter: Details here

News

Global smartphone shipments suffer biggest fall in holiday quarter: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio True 5G now available in 7 cities of Northeast India

WhatsApp working on a new feature for its drawing editor

Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more

Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir: Here are all the places where the service is available

OnePlus Pad design renders surface online: All we know so far

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?