Jio 5G phone launch set for this week: Release date, top specs, expected price in India

Reliance and Google together have been working on a budget 5G phone. The said phone was first announced at last year's Annual General Meeting (AGM). It is said that Reliance will officially launch the Jio 5G phone at 2021 AGM scheduled for June 24. The event will be streamed live. To watch it, you can head over to Reliance's YouTube or social media channels including Twitter and Facebook.

One of the biggest announcements to expect from this year's AGM is the launch of Jio 5G phone. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming Jio 5G phone. It is said that even though the company will officially launch the Jio 5G phone, the release will take some time. Let's take a look at all that we know about the 5G Jio phone so far.

Jio 5G phone price in India

This is going to be one of the cheapest 5G phones available yet. In fact, it will likely be the cheapest 5G phone ever. The upcoming Jio 5G phone is expected to be priced under Rs 5,000. The exact price is yet to be revealed by the company yet and we will need to wait till June 24 to know the official price of the upcoming 5G phone. Jio currently sells JioPhone at a price of Rs 1999.

Jio 5g phone top specs, features

-Jio 5G phone is developed by both Reliance Jio and Google. CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced that the tech giant and the telecom operator are working to develop the “affordable” 5G phone.

-For the Jio 5G phone, the telecom operator has likely partnered with Qualcomm for the chipset. Reports suggest that the 5G Jio phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, which is the cheapest 5G chipset available in the market right now.

-Google is likely to develop the software for the upcoming Jio 5G phone. The phone is expected to either run on Android Go or a completely new custom designed OS for Jio 5G phone. Some reports suggest that the upcoming Jio 5G phone could run on JioOS.

We currently do not know any other spec details of the Jio 5G phone. However, we do expect the upcoming Jio phone to be specs heavy when compared to the predecessor JioPhone 2.

As far as the specs are concerned, the JioPhone comes with QWERTY keypad, a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320x 240 pixels, a dual-core chipset clocked at 1GHz, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded further. The phone includes a 2-megapixel rear camera, 0.2-megapixel selfie camera, 2000mAh battery, KaiOS and more.

Jio 5G phone release date

Reports suggest that Jio will take some time to release the Jio 5G phone in the country. In other words, there’s still time for you to be able to buy the Jio 5G phone. Some reports suggest that the Jio 5G phone will release right around Diwali, which is around October this year. The release/sale date hasn’t been revealed by the company yet.