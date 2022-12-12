comscore Jio Phone 5G passes an Indian certification confirming sooner launch
Jio Phone 5G gets certified by Bureau of Indian Standards, launch expected to be soon

Jio might soon launch a new 5G smartphone in India. After passing the Geekbench certification, the Jio Phone 5G has made it to the BIS website.

  • Jio Phone 5G is the upcoming phone from Reliance Jio.
  • The device has passed BIS certification confirming its model number.
  • It is expected to come with Snapdragon 480+ SoC.
Reliance Jio has two smartphones up its sleeve – Jio Phone 5G and a new Jio Phone 4G. The former was spotted on the Geekbench certification recently revealing its key details. Now, the 5G phone has made it to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website confirming that its release isn’t far away. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

Jio Phone 5G passes another certification, all specs

The Jio Phone 5G has appeared on BIS with the model number LS1654QB5. Unfortunately, it doesn’t reveal any details about the phone other than confirming its existence. Also Read - Jio Phone 5G to come with Snapdragon 480+ SoC and 4GB of RAM, reveals certification

The same device was spotted on Geekbench previously with a Snapdragon 400-series chipset. More specifically, it had the Snapdragon 480+ octa-core SoC. The chipset has two cores clocked at 2.21 GHz and the rest of the six cores clocked at 1.90 GHz. Also Read - Reliance Jio Outage: Jio calling and SMS services not working for several users

It is confirmed to come with 4GB of RAM and storage could be 64GB. It is unclear whether the 4GB RAM option will be a base model or if there be more variants.

The same certification also confirmed that it will boot on Android 12 out of the box, which will be disappointing since Android 13 is already available on many phones.

Jio might offer PragatiOS skin on top of Android OS. The custom skin has local languages and some other features.

The Geekbench certification also gave us an idea of its performance. The Jio Phone 5G scored 549 points in the single-core department and 1661 points in the multi-core department.

These are some basic scores further affirming that the Jio Phone 5G will be a budget phone. Some other specs of the phone were rumored. It is expected to come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution.

It is said to have a 90Hz refresh rate. The display type isn’t revealed yet but it is expected to be a basic notch panel or a screen with noticeable bezels.

Other features of the phone will include a dual camera system with a 13MP main lens. It may come with a big 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support.

 

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 7:51 PM IST
