Reliance Jio is expected to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The new 5G device has appeared on the Geekbench website revealing its internals. It could be called the Jio Phone 5G and may launch in the budget segment. Also Read - Reliance Jio Outage: Jio calling and SMS services not working for several users

The company’s last smartphone was the Jio Phone Next, which retails for under Rs 5,000 and has 4G connectivity. Now, with 5G slowly reaching all-over India, the brand might introduce Jio Phone 5G. Also Read - Jio Cloud Gaming service (JioGamesCloud) is here: Play 50+games for free

Jio Phone 5G passes Geekbench certification revealing key specs

A smartphone with model number LS1654QB5 has arrived on the Geekbench certification website (via MySmartPrice). The certification reveals that it is powered by a chipset codenamed Holi. Considering its frequency clocks, it is believed to be the Snapdragon 480+ SoC. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

It is an octa-core chipset clocked at a base frequency of 1.90 GHz. It has 4GB of RAM and boots on Android 12 OS. The device could have PragatiOS skin on top of Android 12. The PragatiOS has local languages and some other UI features.

Coming to the performance, the device scored 549 points in the single-core department and 1661 points in the multi-core department. These scores are decent considering the budget segment.

Apart from this, there’s no other information about the smartphone but since it passed Geekbench, the launch appears to be near. The smartphone might as well pass some more Indian certifications soon.

Jio is silent about the phone but since Jio True 5G is expanding to several regions rapidly, we might see the 5G phone getting unveiled soon. If a guess is to be made, it could launch next year.

Upon launch, it will go against the phones from Infinix, Realme, Tecno, Redmi, and Samsung.

In related news, the company recently launched the Jiobook in India. It has an 11.6-inch compact display and Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is priced at Rs 15,799.