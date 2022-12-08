comscore Jio Phone 5G spotted with Snapdragon 480+ SoC: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Jio Phone 5g To Come With Snapdragon 480 Soc And 4gb Of Ram Reveals Certification
News

Jio Phone 5G to come with Snapdragon 480+ SoC and 4GB of RAM, reveals certification

Mobiles

Reliance Jio could soon launch a new 5G smartphone in the country. The Jio Phone 5G was spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480+ chipset.

Highlights

  • Jio Phone 5G appears on Geekbench certification.
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC.
  • The device will launch with Android 12 out of the box.
Jio phone 5G

Reliance Jio is expected to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The new 5G device has appeared on the Geekbench website revealing its internals. It could be called the Jio Phone 5G and may launch in the budget segment. Also Read - Reliance Jio Outage: Jio calling and SMS services not working for several users

The company’s last smartphone was the Jio Phone Next, which retails for under Rs 5,000 and has 4G connectivity. Now, with 5G slowly reaching all-over India, the brand might introduce Jio Phone 5G. Also Read - Jio Cloud Gaming service (JioGamesCloud) is here: Play 50+games for free

Jio Phone 5G passes Geekbench certification revealing key specs

A smartphone with model number LS1654QB5 has arrived on the Geekbench certification website (via MySmartPrice). The certification reveals that it is powered by a chipset codenamed Holi. Considering its frequency clocks, it is believed to be the Snapdragon 480+ SoC. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

It is an octa-core chipset clocked at a base frequency of 1.90 GHz. It has 4GB of RAM and boots on  Android 12 OS. The device could have PragatiOS skin on top of Android 12. The PragatiOS has local languages and some other UI features.

Coming to the performance, the device scored 549 points in the single-core department and 1661 points in the multi-core department. These scores are decent considering the budget segment.

Apart from this, there’s no other information about the smartphone but since it passed Geekbench, the launch appears to be near. The smartphone might as well pass some more Indian certifications soon.

Jio is silent about the phone but since Jio True 5G is expanding to several regions rapidly, we might see the 5G phone getting unveiled soon. If a guess is to be made, it could launch next year.

Upon launch, it will go against the phones from Infinix, Realme, Tecno, Redmi, and Samsung.

In related news, the company recently launched the Jiobook in India. It has an 11.6-inch compact display and Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is priced at Rs 15,799.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 10:01 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live
Mobiles
Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live
Jio Phone 5G is in the works, has Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Mobiles

Jio Phone 5G is in the works, has Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Apps

Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Amazon Kindle 11th gen goes official in India

Mobiles

Amazon Kindle 11th gen goes official in India

Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling

News

Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling

Edtech firm Vedantu fires 385 employees in another layoff

RBI to soon launch single block and multiple debits function in UPI for e-Commerce transactions

RBI to soon launch single block and multiple debits function in UPI for e-Commerce transactions

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?