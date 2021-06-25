JioPhone 5G launch could happen, but not before mid-2022

Jio was expected to launch a 5G phone at the AGM this year but unfortunately that didn’t happen, and consumers are disappointed about it. Jio-Google together launched the JioPhone Next, an affordable 4G phone, on Thursday at the annual general meet 2021. Well, if you were among the many waiting for the JioPhone 5G, the wait could be much longer. Also Read - Jio-Google partnership: From JioPhone Next to new 5G collaboration and more

Jio and Google announced to bring more 5G devices in future. This clearly hints that we will, few months down the line, get the much talked about JioPhone 5G. At AGM 2020, Jio announced to bring a 5G smartphone in partnership with tech giant Google. So, be assured that the JioPhone 5G will arrive for users in India but the wait will be longer. Also Read - JioPhone Next is Jio's first smartphone made in collaboration with Google

JioPhone 5G could be coming

Jio could announce the said 5G phone once the 5G service by the company is rolled out. Jio 5G is in testing stage right now and the release could be in the next couple of months or so. To be more specific, in the first half of 2022. The exact timelines are yet to be announced by the telecom operator. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2021 highlights: Jio partners with Facebook, Google, Microsoft to power 5G solutions, JioPhone Next announced

Coming to the JioPhone Next, this is the first ever touch screen phone by the company. Jio has previously launched the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2, which comes with QWERTY keypad.

Some of the key highlights of the Jio-Google 4G smartphone, JioPhone Next, include: support for voice assistant, Automatic read aloud of screen text, language translation, smart cameras with augmented reality filters and much more. The phone will also support Facebook suit of apps including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

The JioPhone Next will release on September 10, 2021, the company announced. The price remains unknown. The company hasn’t yet announced the price of the JioPhone Next, but it is likely to be between Rs 3,000 – Rs 5,000.