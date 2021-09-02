comscore JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
News

JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Mobiles

The ET Now report further states that the JioPhone Next will be offered in two models: Basic and Advance with prices starting at Rs 500.

JioPhone Next

Reliance Jio will start selling its next-gen JioPhone Next in India starting September 10. The device was first introduced back in June during the Reliance AGM conference. This is the company’s first device to launch in partnership with Google. Pre-bookings for the device are expected to begin this week. Ahead of the pre-bookings, a new report by ET Now states that the company is aiming to sell 50 million units in the next 6 months. Also Read - Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

To sell the 50 million units, the company has partnered with the State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure and DMI Finance. According to the report, combined all of these institutions will do a business of Rs 10,000 crores. Also Read - Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date yet

The ET Now report further states that the JioPhone Next will be offered in two models: Basic and Advance. The Basic model will be priced at around Rs 5,000, whereas, the advance model will be priced at around Rs 7,000. Also Read - Jio has new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free

How to get the JioPhone Next at Rs 500?

State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure and DMI Finance will be the companies, which will help reduce the burden on customers. The report states that customers will not have to pay the full amount while purchasing the device, and they can just pay 10 percent of the price while the rest can be paid in easy EMIs.

If this is the way Reliance Jio chooses to go, then that would mean that you will be able to get the basic model by just paying Rs 500 and the Advance Model at just Rs 700. Rest can be paid in easy-EMI options.

The report states that apart from banks, Reliance Jio has also signed credit support deals of around Rs 2,500 crores with four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 2, 2021 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
Mobiles
JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
Airtel launches three new Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans, starts at Rs 499 for 28 days

Telecom

Airtel launches three new Disney+ Hotstar recharge plans, starts at Rs 499 for 28 days

Redmi phones price hike again: From Redmi Note 10T 5G to Redmi Note 10S, here's the list

Photo Gallery

Redmi phones price hike again: From Redmi Note 10T 5G to Redmi Note 10S, here's the list

Redmi phones price hike again: From Redmi Note 10T 5G to Redmi Note 10S, here's the list

Photo Gallery

Redmi phones price hike again: From Redmi Note 10T 5G to Redmi Note 10S, here's the list

5 best AR or VR toys to help your child learn while having fun

Photo Gallery

5 best AR or VR toys to help your child learn while having fun

5 best AR or VR toys to help your child learn while having fun: Orboot Mars, Educational flashcards and more

Photo Gallery

5 best AR or VR toys to help your child learn while having fun: Orboot Mars, Educational flashcards and more

Top 5G phones in September 2021 that fall under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5G phones in September 2021 that fall under Rs 20,000

Top 5G phones in September 2021 that fall under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5G phones in September 2021 that fall under Rs 20,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Deal of the Day September 2: Massive discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart

Deal of the day September 2: Massive Rs 3,000 flat discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart today

Instagram down: The photo sharing app is not working for users globally

Realme Pad slim design teased, could launch on September 9

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

Related Topics

Related Stories

JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Mobiles

JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps

News

Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date

News

Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date
Jio introduces new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free

Telecom

Jio introduces new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram में अब होगी लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में जुड़ सकेंगे अनलिमिटेड यूजर्स

Free Fire top SMG September 2021: ये हैं फ्री फायर की टॉप सब-मशीन गन

BGMI Season M3 Royale Pass की रिलीज डेट आई सामने, मिलेंगे ये रिवार्ड्स

Xiaomi के इन 6 Redmi Smartphones की कीमत एक बार फिर बढ़ी, जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

जियो करेगा बड़ेगा बड़ा धमाका! सिर्फ 500 रुपये में मिलेगा Jio Phone Next?

Latest Videos

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Features

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !
Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !

Features

Xiaomi's MI Band 6 Launched in India : Here's All You Need To Know !
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

News

JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
Mobiles
JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report
Deal of the Day September 2: Massive discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart

News

Deal of the Day September 2: Massive discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart
Deal of the day September 2: Massive Rs 3,000 flat discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart today

News

Deal of the day September 2: Massive Rs 3,000 flat discount on Realme X7 Max on Flipkart today
Instagram down: The photo sharing app is not working for users globally

News

Instagram down: The photo sharing app is not working for users globally
Realme Pad slim design teased, could launch on September 9

News

Realme Pad slim design teased, could launch on September 9

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers