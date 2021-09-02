JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Reliance Jio will start selling its next-gen JioPhone Next in India starting September 10. The device was first introduced back in June during the Reliance AGM conference. This is the company’s first device to launch in partnership with Google. Pre-bookings for the device are expected to begin this week. Ahead of the pre-bookings, a new report by ET Now states that the company is aiming to sell 50 million units in the next 6 months. Also Read - Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

To sell the 50 million units, the company has partnered with the State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure and DMI Finance. According to the report, combined all of these institutions will do a business of Rs 10,000 crores. Also Read - Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date yet

The ET Now report further states that the JioPhone Next will be offered in two models: Basic and Advance. The Basic model will be priced at around Rs 5,000, whereas, the advance model will be priced at around Rs 7,000. Also Read - Jio has new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free

How to get the JioPhone Next at Rs 500?

State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure and DMI Finance will be the companies, which will help reduce the burden on customers. The report states that customers will not have to pay the full amount while purchasing the device, and they can just pay 10 percent of the price while the rest can be paid in easy EMIs.

If this is the way Reliance Jio chooses to go, then that would mean that you will be able to get the basic model by just paying Rs 500 and the Advance Model at just Rs 700. Rest can be paid in easy-EMI options.

The report states that apart from banks, Reliance Jio has also signed credit support deals of around Rs 2,500 crores with four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).