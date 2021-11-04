Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

JioPhone Next is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset and offers 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 3500mAh battery.

JioPhone Next is available from Diwali 2021. Reliance Jio – Google duo smartphone offers a wide range of smart features at an affordable price tag. The smartphone goes against the likes of phones such as Redmi 9A, Realme C11, among others. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

If you wish to buy the JioPhone Next, you will first need to register for it via WhatsApp. The process is very simple. All you need to do is: Also Read - Upcoming smartphone launches in India in November 2021

-Save the mobile number 7018270182 Also Read - JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

-Open WhatsApp and search for the contact

-Send Hi

-The chatbot will share options with which you can register your interest for JioPhone Next.

Once the confirmation has been received, you can visit the nearby JioMart retailer to get your JioPhone Next.

Besides WhatsApp, interested consumers can register their interest for JioPhone Next to the nearest Jio Mart Digital store or on Jio.com/next.

Know features before you buy JioPhone Next

-JioPhone Next comes packed with a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution.

-It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable storage.

-The phone is backed by a 3500mAh battery and dual SIM support.

-On the camera front, the JioPhone Next includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

-It runs on a skimmed version of Android Go named PragatiOS.

-The JioPhone Next also comes with features such as WiFi, Bluetooth, microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack support, PragatiOS, Google Play store, YouTube, 10 Indian language support, support for translate now, read aloud, voice first experience, Snap lenses, and more.

What about the price?

The JioPhone Next comes with a price tag of Rs 6499 in India. If you wish to purchase the JioPhone but cannot pay the amount upfront get four EMI options. There are four EMI options available–always on plan, large plan, XL plan and XXL plan. The EMI options start from Rs 300 and goes up to Rs 600. To get the JioPhone Next via EMI option, you will need to first pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 and then followed by the EMI charge every month.