comscore JioPhone Next gets a discount of Rs 2,000: Check price, specs, offers
News

JioPhone Next gets a major discount, available for Rs 4,499 on exchange

Mobiles

Interested buyers can purchase the JioPhone Next for Rs 4,499 only on exchanging their old smartphones for the device.

Reliance JioPhone Next

Image: Jio

Reliance Jio was launched in India back in 2021 at a price of Rs 6,499. Now, less than a year after the device went on sale in India, it is available will a massive discount of Rs 2,000 in the country. Reliance Jio has announced that the JioPhone Next will be available at a price of Rs 4,499 in India for a limited period of time. Also Read - Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store: Report 

But there is a catch. Interested buyers can purchase the JioPhone Next for Rs 4,499 only on exchanging their old smartphones for the device. As per reports, interested buyers can exchange any working 4G smartphone to get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of JioPhone Next. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch is likely to be powered by an Exynos chipset from 2018

Sans the exchange offer, the JioPhone Next is available for Rs 6,499 in India. Also Read - Google announces new features for Android Auto including split-screen mode

JioPhone Next offers

Interested buyers can purchase the phone by making a upfront payment of Rs 6,499. Alternatively, they can also opt for easy financing options with EMIs up to 24 months. The company is giving buyers a total of four plan options to pick from. These plans also come with data and calling benefits. Jio’s Always-on-plans offer 24 months and 18 months of EMI options for Rs 300 and Rs 350 per month. These plans also offer 5GB of monthly data, 100 minutes for calling per month and 100 SMS per month.

Then there are Large Plans that offer 24 months and 18 months of EMI options for Rs 450 and Rs 500 per month. These plans also offer 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per month. The XL Plans, on the other hand, offer 24 months and 18 months of EMI options for Rs 500 and Rs 550 per month. These plans also offer 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per month. Lastly, the XXL Plans offer 24 months and 18 months of EMI options for Rs 550 and Rs 600 per month. These plans also offer 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per month.

JioPhone Next specifications

Coming to the specifications, the JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch 60Hz display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor and Adreno 308 GPU that are coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. On the camera front, the phone has a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It comes with a 3,500mAh removable battery.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 7:01 PM IST

