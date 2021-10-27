JioPhone Next will arrive in the Indian smartphone market by Diwali, the confirmation comes via Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Alphabet Inc’s chief executive during an earnings call with analysts said that the company sees a demand of people shifting from feature phone to smartphone in India, and that the new Jio phone is beyond just English and cater to the general public in the country. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing soon: Top 5 features you should look out for

The JioPhone Next will run on optimised Android-based Pragati OS. The new Jio smartphone will be assembled at Reliance Jio’s Neolync facility in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur. The phone is expected to carry an affordable price tag of Rs 3,499. Pichai citing the new smartphone to be a foundation for digital transformation in India said that feature-rich made-for-masses handset will have a bigger impact in the coming years, courtesy of the aggressive price tag. Also Read - JioPhone Next specifications revealed ahead of November launch: Check price, full specs, more

The execute noted that Google has made progress with the “Made for India affordable smartphone” and that the handset is “on track to launch in the market by Diwali.” “We see a demand for people looking to shift from feature phones to smartphones. We are building a phone that is beyond just English, and getting languages, and getting the local needs right for people and doing it in a way that many more people can take advantage of a smartphone,” he further told the investors at the earnings call. Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch live for free online

Notably, Google and Jio partnered to bring Pragati OS, a new software optimised primarily for Indian users. The phone will include voice assistant that will allow users to open an app or make changes to settings using voice commands. A Read Aloud feature will let the phone read content displayed on the screen. Meanwhile, a Translate feature will translate the on-screen text based on the user’s preferred language.

The handset will ship with Qualcomm chipset. The new JioPhone Next was recently teased on the internet giving away some of the key details of the device for instance, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and pre-loaded Google, Jio apps. The new Pragati OS is claimed to deliver “optimum performance while ensuring long battery life.” The camera software is said to include portrait mode, night mode, and India-specific AR filters as well. While the chipset model is still kept a mystery, previous Google Play Console listing suggested that the device could equip an entry-level Snapdragon 215 SoC. However, Reliance has confirmed that the device will support OTA (over-the-air) updates.