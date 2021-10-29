JioPhone Next launched at an affordable price of Rs 1,999, but there's a catch

JioPhone Next has been officially released in India. The much-awaited Jio-Google smartphone will be available in stores from Diwali (November 4) at an entry price of Rs 1,999 and the rest can be paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months. Also Read - Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

As Jio claims, this is the first ever time that an entry-level smartphone comes with financial options. But if you do not wish to opt for any of the financial options, you can pay Rs 6,499 for the JioPhone Next at first and own a JioPhone Next. Also Read - JioPhone Next to launch by next week, confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Interested buyers can purchase the Jio-Google smartphone from across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing soon: Top 5 features you should look out for

JioPhone Next EMI options

The financial options are divided into four parts:

–Always on plan – Priced at Rs 300/month for 24 months, Rs 350 per month for 18 months. Additionally, users get 5GB data and 100 min calls per month.

–Large plan – Priced at Rs 450/month for 24 month, Rs 500 per month for 18 months. Additionally, users get 1.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls.

–XL plan — Priced at Rs 500/month for 24 months, Rs 550 per month for 18 months. Additionally, users get 2GB data per day and unlimited calls.

–XXL plan — Priced at Rs 550/month for 24 months, Rs 600 per month for 18 months. Additionally, users get 2.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls.

JioPhone Next specifications

-JioPhone Next comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

-It includes a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution.

-The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215, Quad Core upto 1.3 Ghz paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable storage.

-It packs a 3500mAh battery and dual SIM support.

-Some of the features include — WiFi, Bluetooth, microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack support.

-JioPhone Next also comes with PragatiOS, Google Play store, YouTube and more.

Some of the other features of the JioPhone Next include — Pragati OS, an optimized version of Android, 10 Indian language support, support for translate now, read aloud, voice first experience and more. The JioPhone also comes with Snap lenses support.

How to register for JioPhone Next

Interested consumers can register their interest for JioPhone Next to the nearest Jio Mart Digital store or on Jio.com/next or via WhatsApp.

To register on the messaging app, you can simply send Hi to 70182-70182. Once the confirmation has been received, you can visit the nearby JioMart retailer to get your JioPhone Next.