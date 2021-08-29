JioPhone Next pre-order in India will likely begin next week, as per a new report. According to 91Mobiles, the telco giant Reliance Jio is in talks with its retail partners for the pre-orders of its new smartphone. Also Read - JioPhone Next pre-registration likely to begin next week, sale starts from September 10

JioPhone Next release date, expected price in India

To recall, details about the JioPhone Next was announced at the RIL AGM 2021 event in June. Back then, the telecom major cited that the new budget smartphone will be available for purchase on September 10. Given the release date is inching closer, it is highly likely that pre-orders might begin anytime next week. As for the price, rumour mill suggests that the JioPhone Next could cost Rs 3,499 in India.

At the 44th annual meet, Jio had already confirmed a few aspects of the new Jio feature phone, for instance, automatic read aloud screen text translation feature, integration with Google Assistant, specific Snapchat lenses in the phone's camera software. With the digital assistant, users will be able to play music on Jio Saavn and check phone balance on the MyJio app. The handset also has the option to change the language setting.

The new JioPhone Next will get most major Android OS and security updates, as per the company. As for the core specs, here’s what the rumour mill has revealed so far.

JioPhone Next specifications, features (expected)

JioPhone Next could likely fall under the Android Go Edition list. As per reports, the handset could run Android 11 (Go edition), and feature a 5.5-inch display. It could ship a Qualcomm QM215 chipset. The chipset will likely be coupled with either 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of eMMC 4.5 storage options.

For clicking photos and shooting videos, the JioPhone Next might offer a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the rear side, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. In terms of backup, the new Jio smartphone might pack a 2,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the phone is tipped to include- Bluetooth v4.2, GPS connectivity, and dual-SIM support.