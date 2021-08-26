JioPhone Next pre-registration likely to begin next week, sale starts from September 10

Reliance during its 44th AGM meeting back in June announced that it will start selling its affordable JioPhone Next from September 10 in India. Now, according to a new report by 91Mobiles, the device will be made available for pre-booking next week. The report also states that the company has initiated talks with its retail partners, and will be providing more information about the phone in the next few days. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch launched in India, starts at Rs 31,999: When can you buy?

JioPhone Next: Price in India

The report does not reveal the pricing details of the upcoming smartphone, it is said that the device will be priced at Rs 3,499 only. It is also being reported that the company might introduce a bundled plan with the Jio Phone Next.

JioPhone Next: Expected specifications

According to specifications that were leaked earlier, the JioPhone Next will sport a 5.5-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The phone has been developed in collaboration with Google and is expected to run a special version of Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. All of this will be backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

The device will come with support for a Voice Assistant, language translation, a smart camera with AR filters, and more. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device will come with a single camera module on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel sensor. On the front, the device will sport an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.