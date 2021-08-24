comscore JioPhone Next price leaked, to be really affordable
JioPhone Next to be really affordable, as one would expect

JioPhone Next is expected to make its entry next month as the company's first smartphone in collaboration with Google.

JioPhone Next

Jio, at its AGM 2021, announced its first smartphone: the JioPhone Next. As one would expect, Jio’s first smartphone is expected to change a lot for Indian market, considering the telco’s history. This, primarily, has to do with the price, which is highly expected to be really low. Also Read - JioPhone Next price in India leaks, tipped to be priced under Rs 3,500

As per a latest leak, the JioPhone Next will fall under Rs 5,000, which corroborates with previous leaks. Here’s what all we know about the device. Also Read - JioPhone Next specs out ahead of release: Qualcomm 215 SoC, Android 11 Go, HD+ display, more

JioPhone Next price leaked

A report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Jio smartphone is said to be priced at Rs 3,499, giving tough competition to a number of entry-level smartphones available in the Indian market. This will persuade many feature phone users switching to a smartphone, considering the low price tag. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: India price, features and everything we know

Besides this, we also have details on the expected spec sheet. The JioPhone Next is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chip, as a result of its partnership with Qualcomm. If this happens, it will be the first phone in India to get the chip.

The phone is also expected to come with an HD+ display, which will be home to thick bezels. It might come equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which could be expanded via a memory card.

The camera department is expected to house both the front and rear cameras. While the camera configuration remains unknown, it will support features like HDR and Night mode. The JioPhone Next will also come with Snapchat pre-installed to offer people with Indian filters.

It will also come with a specially tailored Android version, which will most likely be Android 11 Go. There will features for the Indian audience, including Read Aloud and Translate Now to help people view content in their language.

The smartphone will also offer regular updates,  inbuilt Google Play Protect security features, and access to Google Assistant and the Jio apps.

The JioPhone Next will be made available on September 10. Hence, we need to wait until then to get a better idea about it.

  Published Date: August 24, 2021 4:31 PM IST

