JioPhone Next release in Diwali: Check EMI options, release date, offers, data benefits and more
News

JioPhone Next release: Check EMI options, release date, offers, data benefits and more

Mobiles

Although buyers can get the smartphone at an entry price of Rs 1,999 on EMI, they also can choose to pay the total amount of Rs 6,499. The company has released four EMI plans with additional benefits that the buyers can opt for.

Jio Phone Next

The much-awaited JioPhone Next is all set to launch on 4 November at an entry price of Rs 1,999 and the rest can be paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months. The 4G smartphone will come with a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset, a 3500mAh battery and PragatiOS. Also Read - JioPhone Next is touted as the most “affordable” smartphone yet, but is it really?

Also Read - JioPhone Next launched at an affordable price of Rs 1,999, but there's a catch

Although buyers can get the smartphone at an entry price of Rs 1,999 on EMI, they also can choose to pay the total amount of Rs 6,499. The company has released a few EMI options with additional benefits that the buyers can opt for: Also Read - Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

JioPhone Next EMI options

Reliance Jio has announced four EMI plans that include Always on plan, Large plan, XL plan, and XXL plan. The Rs 300 “Always on” plan is for 24 months while the Rs 350 plan is for 18 months. These plans will also offer 5 GB of daily data and 100 minutes for calling every month.

The Large plan comes at Rs 450 for 24 months whereas Rs 500 plan is for 18 months. These also come with 1.5 GB of daily data and unlimited calling.

The XL plan is for Rs 500 for 24 months and Rs 550 for 18 months. The XL plans also come with 2 GB of data per day and unlimited calling. The XXL plan comes at Rs 550 for 24 months and Rs 600 for 18 months. They come with 2.5 GB of daily data with unlimited calling.

How to register for JioPhone Next

Interested consumers can register their interest for JioPhone Next to the nearest Jio Mart Digital store or on Jio.com/next or via WhatsApp.

To register on the messaging app, you can simply send Hi to 70182-70182. Once the confirmation has been received, you can visit the nearby JioMart retailer to get your JioPhone Next.

  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 8:38 PM IST

