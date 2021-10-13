JioPhone Next rollout will begin before Diwali, although it was initially planned for September 10. Back then Reliance Jio cited that phones were being tested with a limited set of users with a wider rollout scheduled ahead of Diwali. Also Read - Jio services restored, telco offers with free 2 days free unlimited plan to affected users

While chip shortage is acting as a plague in the tech hub and causing delays in smartphone manufacturing, reports predict that JioPhone Next delivery plans delay is linked to the global chip shortage. The company last month said the "additional time" will help mitigate the "current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages."

The new JioPhone Next is meant to serve as an upgrade for those using feature phones and is looking to get a touch-screen with better features at an affordable price. "The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates," Jio mentioned last month.

While some of the details of the upcoming Jio phone were revealed at the company’s RIL AGM 2021, Jio didn’t share any detail on the price. To recall, JioPhone Next was announced in June and has been designed in collaboration with Google. Here’s what we know so far about the new Jio phone.

JioPhone Next: Price in India

As mentioned, Jio hasn’t revealed the price of its affordable device, however, several reports speculate that the new Jio phone could be priced at Rs 3,499 in India.

JioPhone Next features

Although Jio hasn’t specified specification details, the company has confirmed that its latest phone will get the “latest Android releases and security updates.” The new Jio phone will have Read Aloud and Translate Now features, and come preloaded with Google Play.

The phone will offer a single rear camera with HDR mode, and Snapchat Lenses which will be directly accessible from the phone’s camera. JioPhone Next will support Google Assistant with which users will be getting live cricket scores, weather updates using voice commands. Further one will be able to ask the digital assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check Jio balance on the MyJio app.

Past reports speculate that the phone might arrive with a 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm QM215 SoC, and a 2,500mAh battery, and 2GB/3GB RAM options. The device could run on Android 11 (Go edition) and support 4G connectivity.