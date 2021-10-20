JioPhone Next was announced in June during Reliance’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance. Back then, the company had announced that the smartphone will be made available on September 10. But there seems to be a delay in the release. Also Read - Lenovo Tab P11 listed on Google Play Console, expected to launch soon

Latest rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming Jio smartphone will release around the Diwali launch. The specific launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the release, the smartphone gets spotted on the Google Play Console listing with key features and specifications. Also Read - LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console; Launch seems imminent

Specifications

According to the Google Play listing, the smartphone will offer an HD display with 720×1440 pixel resolution. The listing suggests that the 2GB RAM variant will come with 16GB storage, while the 3 GB RAM model will include 32 GB storage. The JioPhone Next will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC with Cortex-A53 cores paired with an Adreno 306 GPU. It will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. Also Read - LG K42 smartphone spotted online, could launch soon

The listing does not reveal anything about the battery capacity, but previous reports had claimed that the phone will pack a 2,500mAh battery. Additionally, there will be Google Assistant support and Google Play Protect with on-screen translation and automatic read-aloud, special filers for the cameras.

The JioPhone Next will come packed with a 5.5-inch display, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 13-megapixel rear snapper. Google has partnered with Snap to integrate India-specific Snapchat lenses into the phone’s camera.

JioPhone Next price in India

According to leaked reports, the price of JioPhone Next is likely to fall between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000. This upcoming phone is said to be available in several color options. Some reports suggest that the JioPhone Next will come with 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM support, DuoGo and Google Camera Go pre-installed, and more. The official pricing is yet to be revealed by both Google and Reliance Jio.