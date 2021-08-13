JioPhone Next specs out ahead of release: Qualcomm 215 SoC, Android 11 Go, HD+ display, more

JioPhone Next was announced at Reliance AGM 2021 earlier this year. The JioPhone Next smartphone is designed by Jio and Google together. Ahead of September 10 release, some of the important specifications of the JioPhone Next have been revealed by XDA Developer’s Mishaal Rahman. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: India price, features and everything we know

Rahman took to the microblogging site Twitter to reveal all the important specifications of the upcoming JioPhone Next. Let's take a quick look at everything the Jio-Google collaborated JioPhone Next smartphone will bring for Indian consumers next month. Notably, the price still remains unknown.

JioPhone Next specifications: A quick look

-The JioPhone Next's boot screen shows "created with Google" at the top of the screen to highlight the collaboration between the two technology companies.

-The JioPhone Next smartphone is tipped to come pre-installed with Google Duo Go. Reportedly, the Google Duo Go isn’t a special Android Go-optimised version of Duo.

-It has also been revealed that the JioPhone Next will come pre-installed with a newer version of Google Camera Go.

-Another interesting bit is that the JioPhone Next is tipped to come pre-installed with Snapchat. Now, that’s surely going to interest a lot of users out there.

-It is tipped that the JioPhone Next will be powered by Qualcomm 215. It is said to be an entry-level 1.3GHz processor, which already powers phones like Nokia 1.4.

-The JioPhone Next is tipped to offers screen resolution of 1440×720 pixels based on the boot animation. The size of the HD+ display has not been revealed yet.

-On the software front, the upcoming JioPhone Next is said to run on Android 11 (Go Edition).

-Jio has already confirmed that the JioPhone Next will include features such as voice assistant, language translation, smart camera with AR filters, among others.

JioPhone Next release date

Jio has officially confirmed that the JioPhone Next will release on September 10, 2021. The price of the upcoming Jio-Google smartphone hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is likely to fall around the price tag of Rs 3000 in India. We will need to wait for Reliance Jio to officially announce the pricing of the JioPhone Next.