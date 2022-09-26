Reliance Jio's 5G smartphone to cost under Rs 12,000

Reliance Jio, back at RIL’s annual general meeting (AGM) confirmed that it was working with Google to develop an affordable 5G smartphone. However, at the time, the company didn’t divulge any further details about its upcoming smartphone. Now, a new report says that Jio‘s upcoming 5G smartphone is likely to cost under Rs 12,000. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G services in India during India Mobile Congress: Check details

As per a report by Counterpoint Research (via The Economic Times) Jio's 5G-enabled smartphone is likely to cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 and that it will be launched when the company has achieved broad 5G coverage. The report also says that this strategy is similar to what the company did when it launched a 4G-enabled smartphone, which it had developed in collaboration with Google. At the time, the move had helped the company's 2G subscribers to upgrade to a much-fasted 4G network. Now when the company releases a 5G-enabled smartphone, it will help the company upgrade its 4G subscribers to the 5G network and attract new subscribers.

Furthermore, the report says that the Jio is expected to price its prepaid 5G plans at a tariff that is around 20 percent higher than its 4G plans. This move is likely to help the telecom giant to achieve an average revenue per user (ARPU) of around Rs 188 and a subscriber base of around 12 million by financial year 2024 and an ARPU of Rs 208 and a subscriber base of around 21 million by the end of financial year 2025.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have talked about the possibility of 5G smartphone by Jio. Reports in the past have hinted towards Jio’s 5G phone to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to run Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system that is customised specially for the Jio’s 5G smartphone. On the camera front, the phone is tipped to get 13MP + 2MP cameras at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.