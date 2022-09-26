comscore Reliance Jio's 5G smartphone to cost under Rs 12,000
News

Jio's 5G phone to cost under Rs 12,000: Report

Mobiles

The report says that the Jio is expected to price its prepaid 5G plans at a tariff that is around 20 percent higher than its 4G plans.

2023 तक पूरे भारत में 5G सेवा

Reliance Jio, back at RIL’s annual general meeting (AGM) confirmed that it was working with Google to develop an affordable 5G smartphone. However, at the time, the company didn’t divulge any further details about its upcoming smartphone. Now, a new report says that Jio‘s upcoming 5G smartphone is likely to cost under Rs 12,000. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G services in India during India Mobile Congress: Check details

As per a report by Counterpoint Research (via The Economic Times) Jio’s 5G-enabled smartphone is likely to cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 and that it will be launched when the company has achieved broad 5G coverage. The report also says that this strategy is similar to what the company did when it launched a 4G-enabled smartphone, which it had developed in collaboration with Google. At the time, the move had helped the company’s 2G subscribers to upgrade to a much-fasted 4G network. Now when the company releases a 5G-enabled smartphone, it will help the company upgrade its 4G subscribers to the 5G network and attract new subscribers. Also Read - 5G is coming to India. Will Jio be able to lead the market once again?

Furthermore, the report says that the Jio is expected to price its prepaid 5G plans at a tariff that is around 20 percent higher than its 4G plans. This move is likely to help the telecom giant to achieve an average revenue per user (ARPU) of around Rs 188 and a subscriber base of around 12 million by financial year 2024 and an ARPU of Rs 208 and a subscriber base of around 21 million by the end of financial year 2025. Also Read - Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal urges subscribers to buy a 5G-enabled smartphone

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have talked about the possibility of 5G smartphone by Jio. Reports in the past have hinted towards Jio’s 5G phone to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to run Google’s Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system that is customised specially for the Jio’s 5G smartphone. On the camera front, the phone is tipped to get 13MP + 2MP cameras at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 1:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing
News
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing
Top smartwatches under Rs 3,000 that you can buy on Flipkart, Amazon

Photo Gallery

Top smartwatches under Rs 3,000 that you can buy on Flipkart, Amazon

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Laptops

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

News

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Photo Gallery

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio's 5G smartphone to cost under Rs 12,000

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in India at Rs 10.45 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing

iPhone 15 Ultra may have Apple's biggest redesign in years

Apple may not host October event to launch iPad Pro, iMac more after all

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone