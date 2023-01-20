comscore Jio’s 5G network will not arrive on these Xiaomi smartphones
News

Jio’s True 5G network will not be available on these Xiaomi smartphones: Report

Mobiles

Jio announced a partnership with Xiaomi to bring 5G connectivity to its smartphones last year. But two of its smartphones are not expected to get 5G support at all.

Highlights

  • Jio started deploying its True 5G network in October 2022.
  • Jio partnered with Xiaomi to bring its 5G network to its smartphones in December 2022.
  • Jio’s standalone 5G network will not be available on two Xiaomi smartphones.
Jio and Xiaomi announced a partnership back in December 2022 in a bid to bring Jio standalone 5G network to Xiaomi’s 5G-enabled smartphones. Shortly after, Xiaomi rolled out an update enabling 5G connectivity on all its 5G-enabled smartphones. While most of Xiaomi’ 5G phones have got support for 5G connectivity, it looks some of the company’s smartphones will not be able to support Jio’s 5G network. Also Read - GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam, Rockstar Publisher sale

According to a report by Telecom Talk, two of Xiaomi’s smartphones — the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi Mi 10i — will not support Jio’s True 5G network. In the heart of matter lies the way Jio deploys its 5G network. Jio uses standalone technology in deploying its True 5G network. While the standalone 5G network offer high speed and low latency, it also requires specialised infrastructure for deployment. The non-standalone 5G technology, on the other hand, relies on the existing 4G infrastructure for providing access to 5G network. While it’s not as efficient as the standalone 5G network, it gets the job done at a much lower cost than the standalone 5G network. Also Read - Netflix announces new movies arriving in 2023: Extraction 2, Heart of Stone, Murder Mystery 2 and more

The report says that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi Mi 10i — both of which are 5G-enabled smartphones — do not feature support for Jio’s standalone 5G technology. But that doesn’t mean that owners of these devices will not be able to access 5G network on these smartphones. Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi Mi 10i users will still be able to access 5G network based on non-standalone 5G technology. Also Read - Google parent Alphabet reportedly fires 12,000 employees with immediate effect

In India, Airtel offers 5G Plus network that is based on the non-standalone telecom technology. Simply put, if the report is true, users of Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi Mi 10i will be able to use Airtel’s 5G Plus network but not Jio’s True 5G network.

As far as availability of Jio’s True 5G network on Xiaomi’s 5G-enabled smartphones is concerned, the two companies have already revealed a list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that will support Jio’s True 5G network. The list includes smartphones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 6:40 PM IST
