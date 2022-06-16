Laser engraved Nothing Phone (1) to be auctioned this month

Nothing Phone (1) is scheduled to launch on July 12 globally. Ahead of its debut, the company has been dropping teasers to maintain the hype train. Now, the company has revealed that it will be selling 100 limited edition units of the phone in the laser engraved design. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) image officially revealed by company: Check details

First 100 units of the Nothing Phone (1) to be available this month

Nothing Phone (1) will be available in an auction this month as an early limited edition phone with the laser engraving, having “EDITION (X/100)” on the right side of the device. There will be a total of 100 limited edition phones and the one you win will have the serial number of that limited edition unit, for example, EDITION (1/100). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India

The phone will be up for bid from June 21 to June 23 on the StockX.com on their DropX product page. Those who win the bid will be the first ones to get the device.

The Nothing Phone’s design was already revealed recently. However, only the back panel was showcased. Now, the limited edition announcement poster of the phone shows off the phone’s side panel. As expected, it has a silver-colored metal frame. We can see the antenna band and a power button on the right side.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Other than this, the phone’s specs were already revealed. The Nothing Phone (1) will come with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It will be an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a no-chin design offering an intuitive experience.

On the camera front, it will have a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It will probably be the first device to launch with this chipset in India, unless some other brand decides to launch a phone with that chipset before July 12.

The phone will be offered in 6GB and 8GB of RAM options paired with 128GB of base internal storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. The device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have Nothing OS on top of it.

The Phone (1) sold in the Indian market will be locally made in Tamil Nadu. That being said, the device could come at a better price in India as compared to the global market.