Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Lava Agni 5G will soon start receiving a new software update that will bring support for India's 5G networks. The company on Wednesday announced the upcoming software will allow all 5G networks, including Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True5G. The announcement comes days after top bureaucrats of the Indian government held a meeting with different smartphone companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to discuss the early adoption of 5G.

The Agni 5G, which is Lava's first 5G phone, will begin receiving the FOTA update in the coming days. The specifics such as the size of the update, as well as whether the update will bring any bug fixes, system performance fixes, or the latest Android security patch is unclear.

Commenting on the development, Tejinder Singh, product head at Lava International, said, "It has always been our aim to provide frequent software updates to our users to enhance the overall experience. Our teams have speedily implemented the FOTA update for the flagship Agni 5G smartphone after the government announced the roll-out of 5G services earlier this month."

Lava Agni 5G users in eligible cities can start using Airtel 5G Plus in eight cities after the update is installed. Airtel’s 5G services are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Varanasi, Siliguri, and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Jio is testing its 5G services in four cities right now: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, so Agni 5G users in these cities will be able to use 5G services after the update. Since there is no information about Vi’s plans for 5G deployment, nothing is clear at the moment.

Lava Agni 5G specifications

The Lava Agni 5G is the company’s first smartphone with 5G services, enabled by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The phone has a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole design and a 90Hz refresh rate. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but you have the option to expand storage using the microSD card slot. The phone comes preloaded with Android 11 with no bloatware, and the company is expected to roll out Android 12 OS for the phone. You get a 64-megapixel quad-camera system on the back and a 16-megapixel front camera. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.