Lava Agni 5G, the homegrown brand's first 5G-enabled smartphone is set to debut in India today. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 PM IST. The domestic brand has already teased the design and some of the key specs of the new Lava phone.

For starters, the new Lava Agni 5G phone will offer a 90Hz display, Android 11 OS right out of the box, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Here's are all the details on Lava Agni 5G launch live stream, specs, features, and expected price in India.

Lava Agni 5G: How and where to watch the live stream

Lava Agni 5G will make its debut in India today with the virtual event commencing at 12 PM IST. The domestic brand will showcase the phone and announce the price via its official YouTube channel. We have embedded the live stream link below for easy access.

Lava Agni 5G price in India (expected)

The new Lava 5G phone is said to be listed on the website for a price of Rs 19,999. But whether the company brings the handset at this price remains to be seen.

Lava Agni 5G specs, features

Lava Agni 5G is seen listed on the website with a 90Hz display, although the screen size and resolution haven’t been revealed. However, the images on the website suggest the phone to have a centred punch-hole display. The device is powered by a MediaTek 810 5G mobile platform, the chipset that is found on the newly launched Realme and Redmi phones. On the software front, the handset will run on Android 11 OS with a near-stock Android UI skinned on top. The phone will boast some gaming features as well to offer an enhanced experience.

For photography, the Lava Agni 5G will get a 64-megapixel main camera assisted by three other sensors on the rear side. Details on the front camera aren’t available right now. The device packs a huge 5,000mAh battery for extended backup. The device is seen in a Fiery Blue colour shade, although Lava might offer a few other options. Connectivity options on the phone include- 5G, dual-band WiFi, GPS support, and USB-C port for charging.