comscore Lava Agni 5G phone debuts in India: Price, launch offers, specs, and more
Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Lava Agni 5G with an FHD+display, 64MP quad-camera setup, 8GB RAM, and MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset launched at an introductory price of Rs 17,999, to go on sale from November 18.

Lava Agni 5G, the company’s first 5G phone made its official debut in India on Tuesday, November 9. The highlights of the new 5G smartphone from the domestic brand include a 90Hz display, 64-megapixel quad-camera array, 8GB RAM, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Here are the details of the new Lava Agni 5G phone. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Lava Agni 5G price in India

The new Lava Agni 5G has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 17,999. The original price of the phone is set at Rs 19,999. The handset will be available for pre-bookings via Amazon, and the Lava e-store starting today. The new Lava phone will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting November 18. Those who pre-book the phone will have to pay an initial amount of Rs 500. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 launched in India: Will compete against Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max and more

Lava Agni 5G specs, features

The new Lava 5G phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 11 OS right out of the box. Also Read - Lava Probuds launched in India: You can grab it at Re 1 during first sale

Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. For photography, the phone offers a quad-camera setup on the rear side that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera software offers Super Night, AI mode, Pro mode, among other features. For biometrics, you get a side-mounted fingerprint reader, besides facial recognition support.

Lava Agni 5G India launch today

For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera up front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 30W fast charging solution. Connectivity options include- 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-C port. Considering the price and features, the new Lava phone will compete against the likes of Realme 8s 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

  Published Date: November 9, 2021 1:45 PM IST

