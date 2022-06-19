Lava is likely to make a comeback in the market with a new 4G phone soon. This smartphone is expected to be Lava Blaze 4G, as reported by 91Mobiles. This Lava phone is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. Ahead of the launch, specifications, pricing and design of this rumoured smartphone have surfaced online. Also Read - Lava to expand 5G portfolio, to launch two more 5G smartphones in India

Lava Blaze 4G expected specifications

As per the leaks online, Lava Blaze 4G will come with a glass back that features two large cutouts for rear cameras. The phone is likely to be available in a black colour variant. Notably, the smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce the phone in India, hence, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

The report by 91Mobiles reveals that the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LCD panel that offers 2460×1080 pixel Full-HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Lava Blaze 4G is likely to be powered by an Unisoc chipset coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. In terms of storage, Lava Blaze 4G might offer 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone is likely to run on a Stock version of Android 11. Also Read - This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your “Chinese” Realme 8s

Lava Blaze 4G is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging technology. For photography, the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup, the details of which are still not disclosed. For selfies, Lava Blaze 4G is expected to come with a 16MP front-facing camera. For security, it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For connectivity, the phone comes with LTE support, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C port.

Lava has not announced the name of the smartphone yet. However, the company has started teasing the launch of a smartphone soon. The brand is known for launching entry-level smartphones in the Indian market.