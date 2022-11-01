Lava announced the Blaze 5G smartphone at the India Mobile Congress last month. The Lava Blaze 5G was said to be the most affordable 5G handset, however, its price and availability details were yet to be revealed. Now, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase as early as November and will be sold on Amazon. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

Lava Blaze 5G sale details, price, and colors

Amazon is now showing the promotional banners of the Lava Blaze 5G that confirm its sale details. The device is said to be 'revealed' on November 5, which is likely the sale date of the phone.

The device is expected to be priced at around Rs 10,000. It will be available in Blue and Green shades.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

Lava revealed the phone’s specs and design at the announcement at India Mobile Congress 2022. The Blaze 5G has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It’s an LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that’s based on the 7nm fabrication process. It is clocked at up to 2.2GHz and has Mali GPU. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Although the RAM type is not available, the storage type on the phone is UFS.

It comes with 3GB of virtual RAM support. For the unversed, virtual RAM takes some part of the phone’s internal storage and uses it as RAM. In addition to expandable RAM, the device also features a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The smartphone sports a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a depth sensor, and a macro unit. It has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Inside, it packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a standard charging speed. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It is a 5G-enabled phone and it also has 4G VOLTE connectivity. Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi are some of its other connectivity options.