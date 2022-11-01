comscore Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale starting November 3: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lava Blaze 5g To Be Available Starting November 3 On Amazon
News

Lava Blaze 5G to be available on November 3 via Amazon

Mobiles

Amazon has confirmed that the Lava Blaze 5G will go on sale next month on the platform. The device is said to be the cheapest 5G smartphone.

Highlights

  • Lava Blaze 5G will be revealed on November 3.
  • It is said to be the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country.
  • The smartphone was announced at the India Mobile Congress in October this year.
Lava Blaze 5G

Lava announced the Blaze 5G smartphone at the India Mobile Congress last month. The Lava Blaze 5G was said to be the most affordable 5G handset, however, its price and availability details were yet to be revealed. Now, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase as early as November and will be sold on Amazon. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

Lava Blaze 5G sale details, price, and colors

Amazon is now showing the promotional banners of the Lava Blaze 5G that confirm its sale details. The device is said to be ‘revealed’ on November 5, which is likely the sale date of the phone. Also Read - Lava Yuva Pro with triple cameras and 5,000mAh battery launched in India

The device is expected to be priced at around Rs 10,000. It will be available in Blue and Green shades. Also Read - Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Lava Blaze 5G at IMC 2022: Check price, specs, availability

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

Lava revealed the phone’s specs and design at the announcement at India Mobile Congress 2022. The Blaze 5G has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It’s an LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that’s based on the 7nm fabrication process. It is clocked at up to 2.2GHz and has Mali GPU. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Although the RAM type is not available, the storage type on the phone is UFS.

It comes with 3GB of virtual RAM support. For the unversed, virtual RAM takes some part of the phone’s internal storage and uses it as RAM. In addition to expandable RAM, the device also features a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The smartphone sports a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a depth sensor, and a macro unit. It has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Inside, it packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a standard charging speed. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It is a 5G-enabled phone and it also has 4G VOLTE connectivity. Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi are some of its other connectivity options.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 6:36 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Lava Blaze 5G to be revealed on November 3
Mobiles
Lava Blaze 5G to be revealed on November 3
5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

Apps

5 features coming to WhatsApp soon

Twitter bans over 54K accounts for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism in India

News

Twitter bans over 54K accounts for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism in India

Google pauses Play Store billing in India after CCI's Rs 2,273 crore fine

Apps

Google pauses Play Store billing in India after CCI's Rs 2,273 crore fine

Who is Sriram Krishnan? the India techie working with Elon Musk

News

Who is Sriram Krishnan? the India techie working with Elon Musk

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter bans over 54K accounts for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism in India

Google pauses Play Store billing in India after CCI's Rs 2,273 crore fine

Who is Sriram Krishnan? the India techie working with Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk hints at price users will pay to continue with their blue tick

New OTT release November 2022: Top 8 movies and web series from Brahmastra to PS1 coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon