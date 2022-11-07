Lava Mobile has launched Lava Blaze 5G in India at Rs 9,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and up to 128GB of internal storage. For the unversed, Lava Blaze 5G was launched by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on the third day of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, which was held in India last month. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to be available on November 3 via Amazon

Lava Blaze 5G pricing and availability

Lava Blaze 5G is launched in just one storage variant that offers 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with 3GB of virtual RAM. The handset is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. In terms of colours, Glass Blue and Glass Green colour variants. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

Lava has announced that the smartphone is now available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Lava Yuva Pro with triple cameras and 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Lava Blaze 5G specifications features

Coming to the features, the newly launched Lava Blaze 5G smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with WidevineL1 certification and screen refresh rate of 90Hz. As mentioned before, it is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (SoC) and that it will come with 4GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. It will also sport 128GB of ROM UFS storage and it will run on Google’s Android 12 OS.

Coming to the cameras, Lava said that the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. As far as connectivity is concerned, Lava said that the Lava Blaze 5G is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned — 1/3/5/8/28/41/77/78. The company also said that it is providing a ‘free service at home’ to the customers in which service will be provided at customers’ doorstep within the phone’s warranty period.