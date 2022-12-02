comscore Lava Blaze NXT with Helio G37 SoC goes on sale in India: Check details
Lava Blaze NXT first sale is now live on Amazon: Check price, offers

Lava Blaze NXT is now available for purchase on Amazon. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and is priced under Rs 10,000.

  • Lava Blaze NXT is now up for sale on Amazon.
  • The device features a 13MP AI main camera.
  • It packs a big battery and has up to 7GB of total RAM support.
Lava in November launched its new 4G smartphone dubbed Lava Blaze NXT. The device comes with the same design as the Lava Blaze 4G but replaces the chipset with a slightly better one. The device also has more RAM now, owing to the virtual RAM feature, and then there’s the AI-enabled triple camera system. Also Read - Lava Blaze NXT launched with Helio G37 SoC and 5,000mAh battery

The device was expected to go on sale in early December, and it is now available in the Rs 10,000 price segment. Also Read - Lava reveals its next smartphone, Lava Blaze NXT: Unveiling date, Specs

Lava Blaze NXT first sale: price, colors offers

The Lava Blaze NXT is priced at Rs 9,299 for the lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It supports an instant discount offer of up to Rs 300 on the City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card. It also has an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,450 and an EMI option is also available. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM on Amazon

The smartphone comes in Glass Red, Glass Green, and Glass Blue colors, however, at the time of writing this article, only the Glass Blue variant was available for purchase on Amazon. On Lava’s official website though, all three color options can be purchased.

Lava Blaze NXT specifications

The Lava Blaze NXT comes with a glass-back-like design offering a glossy look. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The screen is a water-drop notch-style panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

It boasts an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and a triple camera system on the rear. The rear setup goes by a 13MP AI lens, a 2MP sensor, and a VGA lens. The camera is assisted by an LED flash unit.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Heli G37 octa-core chipset paired with IMG PowerVR GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device has 3GB of virtual RAM support and a microSD card slot for storage expandability.

It packs a big 5,000mAh battery but lacks fast charging support. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box. The 4G handset has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and comes with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear.

  Published Date: December 2, 2022 12:41 PM IST
