As promised by the company, the Lava Blaze NXT has been unveiled in India. The smartphone’s major details along with its price have been confirmed by Amazon. The Blaze NXT is a minimal upgrade over the Blaze 4G, which was launched earlier this year. Also Read - Lava reveals its next smartphone, Lava Blaze NXT: Unveiling date, Specs

The Lava Blaze NXT swaps the chipset but keeps the design intact. It is priced under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM on Amazon

Lava Blaze NXT specifications

The Blaze NXT is Lava’s new budget smartphone in the country. It comes with the same design as the Blaze 4G, however, it brings a new chipset and more RAM. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G launched at Rs 9,999: Moto E32s, Redmi 10A and more alternatives to consider

Starting with the display, the device sports a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a single camera on the front and boasts a triple camera setup on the rear.

The single camera on the front is an 8MP lens for taking selfies and doing video calls. On the rear, there’s a 13MP AI main camera. It is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. The other two lenses haven’t been revealed they are expected to be auxiliary sensors similar to the old Blaze.

At the helm, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for more storage. Interestingly, Lava is also offering an additional 3GB of virtual RAM support, which for the unversed, will take space from the internal storage.

Coming to the battery, the device packs a big 5,000mAh cell, the same as the Blaze 4G. No fast charging details have been revealed but it has a Type-C port for charging. For Audio, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Lava Blaze NXT price, colors, and sale

The Lava Blaze NXT is priced at Rs 9,299 and comes in two colors – Red and Blue. It will be available for purchase on Amazon. The exact sale date is yet to be revealed.