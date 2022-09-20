comscore Lava Blaze Pro with 50MP cameras launched in India: Check price and specs
News

Lava Blaze Pro debuts with 50MP triple cameras and Helio G37 SoC

Mobiles

The Lava Blaze Pro brings quite a few improvements over the vanilla Lava Blaze. It has 50MP cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 12 OS.

Lava Blaze Pro

Lava has launched a new smartphone dubbed Lava Blaze Pro in India. The all-new device from the Indian brand comes with a new design and has a 50MP triple camera setup. It comes with a large IPS panel and has a big 5,000mAh battery. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

Lava Blaze Pro price in India, colors

The Lava Blaze Pro is priced at Rs 10,499 and comes in Glass Green, Glass Blue, Glass Gold, and Glass Orange colors. The device can be purchased from the company’s official website. Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on September 20

Lava Blaze Pro specifications and features

The Lava Blaze Pro comes with a completely new design on the back. It has a vertical camera module on the rear and boasts the Lava branding at the bottom. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Lava Blaze Pro

It is a water-drop notch panel with a modern 20:9 aspect ratio. Lava is offering a free 100 days of screen replacement on the phone.

Coming to the cameras, it has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens having AI support. The main lens has 6X zoom support, which is likely a digital zoom. The rear camera setup is assisted by an LED flash that’s placed beside the third camera lens. Upfront, it has an 8MP single camera for selfies.

It comes with several camera features including Beauty mode, Portrait, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion Video, Timelapse, and more. It also has an in-built QR scanner in the camera.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core SoC, which is an upgrade over the quad-core chipset, which was inside the predecessor, Blaze. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Lava has also offered 3GB of virtual RAM support. The storage is also expandable up to 256GB via the microSD slot. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for security.

In terms of battery, the device packs a big 5,000mAh Li-Po cell with standard charging support. The smartphone comes with dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It supports FM radio and comes with Android 12 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 2:28 PM IST
