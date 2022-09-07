Lava has announced to launch of its budget smartphone Lava Blaze Pro in India this month. The smartphone will be the successor of Lava Blaze, which debuted in India recently at a price of Rs 8,699. The official teaser of the Pro model reveals that the handset will come in white, yellow, blue and green. Also Read - Lava Blaze goes on sale in India, starts at Rs. 8,699

The teaser further reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Lava Blaze with triple cameras and a 5,000mAh battery goes up for pre-orders in India

Lava Blaze Pro expected specifications

Lava Blaze Pro is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that houses a waterdrop notch. The smartphone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. Also Read - Lava Blaze spotted in a hands-on video revealing design and key details

Are you ready for the Pro? #Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/MF1nRXFnwK — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 7, 2022

As per a statement by the company, “With this launch, the brand is highly focused on providing a touch of premium build quality and quality performance. Closer to the launch, the brand is expected to share more details on the pricing.”

The predecessor of Lava Blaze Pro comes with a triple camera system that houses a 13MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a VGA lens. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via the USB Type-C port. It supports 10W charging technology.

The 4G phone comes with a dual-SIM slot and has connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. The smartphone is available in four different color options – Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue.

As for the pricing, Lava Blaze Pro is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India, just like Lava Blaze which was priced at Rs 8,699.