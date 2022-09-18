comscore Lava Blaze Pro with a triple rear camera to launch in India on September 20
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lava Blaze Pro With A Triple Rear Camera Setup To Launch In India On September 20
News

Lava Blaze Pro with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on September 20

Mobiles

Lava Blaze Pro will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Lava has announced that the smartphone will come with 6X zoom capability.

Untitled design - 2022-09-18T084212.784

Lava Blaze Pro

Lava has officially announced that it will launch its Lava Blaze Pro model in India tomorrow i.e. September 20. The company has revealed a few details of the upcoming smartphone that includes design, colour variants and more. This model will be the successor of Lava Blaze which was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 8,699. Also Read - Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Lava has confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and will be available in white, yellow, blue and green colour options. The teaser also reveals that the handset will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro with 50MP triple cameras to launch in September in India

Lava Blaze Pro expected specifications

As per a report by GSMArena, Lava Blaze Pro is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It suggests that it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Lava has also announced that the smartphone will come with 6X zoom capability.

For the unversed, the predecessor of Lava Blaze Pro comes with a triple camera system that houses a 13MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a VGA lens. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via the USB Type-C port. It supports 10W charging technology.

The 4G phone comes with a dual-SIM slot and has connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. The smartphone is available in four different color options – Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Pro model is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000, just like its predecessor that is priced at Rs 8,699.

  • Published Date: September 18, 2022 9:01 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones
Photo Gallery
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones
Vivo T1 5G Silky White colour variant launched in India: Price, availability, sale offers

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G Silky White colour variant launched in India: Price, availability, sale offers

Uber says that no private user data was exposed in the data breach

News

Uber says that no private user data was exposed in the data breach

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV launched in India: Price, specs, features

Smart TVs

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV launched in India: Price, specs, features

Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Mobiles

Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users, Watch Video for details

Uber says that no private user data was exposed in the data breach

Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Apple fixes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models bug with iOS 16.0.1 update

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details