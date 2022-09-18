Lava has officially announced that it will launch its Lava Blaze Pro model in India tomorrow i.e. September 20. The company has revealed a few details of the upcoming smartphone that includes design, colour variants and more. This model will be the successor of Lava Blaze which was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 8,699. Also Read - Lava Probuds N11 with 42-hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,499

Lava has confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and will be available in white, yellow, blue and green colour options. The teaser also reveals that the handset will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro with 50MP triple cameras to launch in September in India

Lava Blaze Pro expected specifications

As per a report by GSMArena, Lava Blaze Pro is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It suggests that it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Lava has also announced that the smartphone will come with 6X zoom capability.

For the unversed, the predecessor of Lava Blaze Pro comes with a triple camera system that houses a 13MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a VGA lens. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via the USB Type-C port. It supports 10W charging technology.

The 4G phone comes with a dual-SIM slot and has connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. The smartphone is available in four different color options – Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Pro model is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000, just like its predecessor that is priced at Rs 8,699.