News

Lava Blaze spotted in a hands-on video revealing design and key details

Mobiles

The Lava Blaze is claimed to be the cheapest phone with a glass back.

Lava Blaze 2

Lava is gearing up for the release of its upcoming budget smartphone in India. The Lava Blaze will be the brand’s next phone in the budget segment that will be on pre-orders on July 7. Ahead of its release, the company teased some of its details. Now, the phone’s hand-on video and render have surfaced online. Also Read - Lava Blaze to launch on July 7 with a Unisoc chipset

Lava Blaze shows up in a hands-on video

The Lava Blaze appears to feature a glass back having a cleaner look. It has a triple camera system on the rear placed on the rectangular camera island. The island also holds an LED flash unit. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. Also Read - Lava Blaze 4G with a dual rear camera setup tipped to be priced under Rs 10,000

In addition to this, the company’s online website showcases the phone’s color options. The device has four color options — Black, Blue, Red, and Green. Also Read - Lava to expand 5G portfolio, to launch two more 5G smartphones in India

Lava Blaze Specifications

Coming to the specs of the phone, very little is known about the device’s internals. The smartphone is expected to come with an LCD panel with FHD+ or HD+ resolution.

It will most likely come powered by a UNISOC SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is expected to come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

In terms of cameras, the device will feature a triple camera system with a 13MP main lens. The details about the phone’s battery are unknown, but a 5,000mAh cell is expected.

The Lava Blaze will boot on Android OS out of the box. It will be a 4G phone and will come with a dual-SIM slot. The device will have a 3.5mm headphone jack for music needs. It will come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer.

Expected Price

The Lava Blaze will come in the budget segment and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 8:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 8:38 PM IST

