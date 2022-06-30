comscore Lava Blaze launch scheduled for July 7: Check specs and price
News

Lava Blaze to launch on July 7 with a Unisoc chipset

Mobiles

Lava Blaze will come with a glass back, dual cameras, and a Unisoc chipset.

Lava Blaze Red

Lava is expected to launch a new smartphone in the coming weeks. So far, the phone’s marketing material and a few specs were leaked. Now, the company has confirmed the phone’s release date. Also Read - Lava Blaze 4G with a dual rear camera setup tipped to be priced under Rs 10,000

Lava Blaze launch date, price, and colors

The Lava Blaze will go official on July 7 in the Indian market. It is expected to come at around Rs. 10,000 price range. The phone will come in three color options — Black, Red, and Green. Also Read - Lava to expand 5G portfolio, to launch two more 5G smartphones in India

Lava Blaze We expect it to be available in online and offline markets. Also Read - Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Lava Blaze Expected Specifications

 

The Lava Blaze is tipped to be the cheapest phone with a glass back. It will be a 4G phone featuring a 6.78-inch LCD display. The screen will support a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The Lava Blaze is expected to come powered by the Unisoc processor with Mali-G57 GPU. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

As for the optics, the smartphone is expected to come with a dual-camera system, but the exact sensors are yet to be revealed. On the front, it will have a 16MP camera for shooting selfies and doing video calls.

It will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. The 4G phone is expected to have dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.1 technology.

The smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.

While the smartphone appears to have a good specs sheet for the price, do take the information with a grain of salt as it’s yet to be confirmed by the company. Since the launch is just a few days ahead, we can expect the company to slowly start teasing the phone through social channels.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 9:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 30, 2022 9:31 PM IST

