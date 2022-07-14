Earlier this month, Lava launched its cheapest glass-back phone dubbed Lava Blaze in India. The smartphone went on pre-orders on July 7 and starting today, it will be available in open sale for consumers. Also Read - Lava Blaze with triple cameras and a 5,000mAh battery goes up for pre-orders in India

The Lava Blaze is said to be the cheapest smartphone with a glass back on the market. It comes with features like 3GB + 3GB of extended RAM support, a big 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup. Also Read - Lava Blaze spotted in a hands-on video revealing design and key details

Lava Blaze Price in India

The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs. 8699 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Those who pre-ordered the device on July 7 will get a free pair of Lava Probuds. Also Read - Lava Blaze to launch on July 7 with a Unisoc chipset

The smartphone is available in four different color options – Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue. It can be purchased from Flipkart and the Lava official website.

Lava Blaze Specifications

The Blaze smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is a waterdrop notch panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Lava claims that all the buyers of the phone will get 100 days of a free screen replacement, but there’s an asterisk mark, meaning that the replacement will be only in some cases.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a triple camera system with a 13MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a VGA lens. The rear camera on the phone supports Night mode, Portrait mode, and Macro mode. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie snapper with the Beauty mode feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has 3GB of extended RAM feature, which will basically use some part of the internal storage as virtual RAM. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 256GB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via the USB Type-C port. It supports 10W charging technology. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The 4G phone comes with a dual-SIM slot and has connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. Lastly, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.