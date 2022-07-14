comscore Lava Blaze with a glass-back design goes on sale in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lava Blaze With A Glass Back And Triple Cameras Goes On Sale In India
News

Lava Blaze goes on sale in India, starts at Rs. 8,699

Mobiles

The Lava Blaze is said to be the cheapest smartphone with a glass back in India. The device has a triple camera setup, MediaTek SoC, and a big battery.

Lava Blaze price in India

Earlier this month, Lava launched its cheapest glass-back phone dubbed Lava Blaze in India. The smartphone went on pre-orders on July 7 and starting today, it will be available in open sale for consumers. Also Read - Lava Blaze with triple cameras and a 5,000mAh battery goes up for pre-orders in India

The Lava Blaze is said to be the cheapest smartphone with a glass back on the market. It comes with features like 3GB + 3GB of extended RAM support, a big 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup. Also Read - Lava Blaze spotted in a hands-on video revealing design and key details

Lava Blaze Price in India

The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs. 8699 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Those who pre-ordered the device on July 7 will get a free pair of Lava Probuds. Also Read - Lava Blaze to launch on July 7 with a Unisoc chipset

Lava Blaze

The smartphone is available in four different color options – Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue. It can be purchased from Flipkart and the Lava official website.

Lava Blaze Specifications

The Blaze smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is a waterdrop notch panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Lava claims that all the buyers of the phone will get 100 days of a free screen replacement, but there’s an asterisk mark, meaning that the replacement will be only in some cases.

Lava Blaze

On the camera front, the smartphone has a triple camera system with a 13MP main lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a VGA lens. The rear camera on the phone supports Night mode, Portrait mode, and Macro mode. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie snapper with the Beauty mode feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has 3GB of extended RAM feature, which will basically use some part of the internal storage as virtual RAM. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 256GB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via the USB Type-C port. It supports 10W charging technology. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The 4G phone comes with a dual-SIM slot and has connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. Lastly, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 demand leads to highest revenue growth in past 10 quarters
News
Apple iPhone 13 demand leads to highest revenue growth in past 10 quarters
WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android smartphones

Apps

WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M13 debuted in India at Rs 13,999: Alternatives to consider

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M13 debuted in India at Rs 13,999: Alternatives to consider

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G shows up in High-resolution renders

Photo Gallery

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G shows up in High-resolution renders

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to have eSIM support: Report

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to have eSIM support: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Blaze is now available for purchase in India

Apple iPhone 13 demand leads to highest revenue growth in past 10 quarters

WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to have eSIM support: Report

Nothing offering Black Dot NFT to buyers who pre-book Phone (1) on Flipkart

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999