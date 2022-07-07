Lava Blaze is now up for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders started at 12 PM IST on the Lava official website. The Blaze is said to be the cheapest smartphone with a glass back on the market. The device comes with highlighting features like a triple camera system, MediaTek SoC, and a big battery. Also Read - Lava Blaze spotted in a hands-on video revealing design and key details

Lava Blaze Price in India

It comes in four color options – Glass Green, Glass Red, Glass Black, and Glass Blue.

As per the company, all the Blaze owners will get free service at their homes, in case of any such requirements.

Lava Blaze Specifications

The Lava Blaze comes in the entry-level segment and offers a premium glass panel. It has a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a modern 20:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that buyers get free 100 days of screen replacement but with an asterisk mark, meaning only in some conditions.

It sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP main lens and two auxiliary sensors. On the front, it has an 8MP single camera for taking selfies and doing video calls. The rear camera supports different modes like Night mode, Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, and Macro mode.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Lava has offered 3GB of extended RAM support on the device, meaning apart from the 3GB of RAM, the device can also use an additional 3GB from the internal storage as virtual RAM. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 256GB.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box. The 4G phone has dual-SIM slots and comes with connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac.

It has a 3.5mm audio jack and USB OTG support. As for security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.