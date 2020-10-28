Lava Pulse 1 feature phone with contactless thermometer launched in India

Lava has launched a new feature phone in the Indian market. Called the Lava Pulse 1 phone, it packs a lot of features and is priced suitably for what it offers. Among its USPs, the company has claimed that it is the first feature phone in the world to have a contactless thermometer and will allow users to measure body temperature without touching the sensor. Read on to find out everything on the new Lava Pulse 1. Also Read - Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949

Lava Pulse 1 price in India, availability

The Lava Pulse 1 comes with a pocket-friendly price tag of Rs 1,999. This phone is only offered in the Rose Gold color option. Additionally, the phone comes with a 1-year replacement service assurance for the device and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, including battery. Also Read - Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, and Lava A9 ‘ProudlyIndian' special edition launched

“Lava Pulse 1 is a solution for people who cannot afford the high cost of contactless thermometers or do not have easy access to a doctor/medical facility,” said Tejinder Singh, Head – Product, Lava International, in a statement.

The Lava Pulse 1 feature phone is now up for sale via offline stores across the country and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Lava Pulse 1 specifications

The Lava Pulse 1 phone has a polycarbonate body. It features a 2.4-inch display with an expandable memory of up to 32GB. Making sure everything ticks is a 1,800mAh battery. It also comes with a super battery mode. For photography, there’s a 0.3MP primary camera on board. Other features include a flashlight, Wireless FM Radio with recording capabilities, MP3 support, Bluetooth, and Dual-SIM compatibility.

The phone also supports photo icons for contacts and Number Talker. Additionally, it lets users type in seven languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi. As mentioned, the Lava Pulse 1 also comes with a contactless talking thermometer to measure body temperature without touching the sensor.