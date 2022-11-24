comscore Lava Blaze NXT confirmed to launch soon in India: What to expect?
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lava Reveals Its Next Smartphone Lava Blaze Nxt Unveiling Date Specs
News

Lava reveals its next smartphone, Lava Blaze NXT: Unveiling date, Specs

Mobiles

Lava has confirmed that it will soon launch its next Blaze series phone in India. It may feature more RAM and a better processor.

Highlights

  • Lava has confirmed the release of Lava Blaze NXT.
  • The device may come with an upgraded chipset and extra RAM.
  • The Blaze NXT will likely succeed its other Blaze models available right now.
Lava Blaze NXT

Lava on Twitter has confirmed that it is prepping for the release of its upcoming smartphone in India. The device could be called the Lava Blaze NXT, and as the name suggests, it will be a Blaze series phone and may succeed the two available Blaze models in the market. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM on Amazon

Lava Blaze NXT to be unveiled on November 25

Lava Blaze NXT will be the name of the brand’s upcoming Blaze series phone. The company has confirmed it via a short teaser video, which doesn’t really reveal the phone’s design. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G launched at Rs 9,999: Moto E32s, Redmi 10A and more alternatives to consider

However, as per the teaser, fans asked for more RAM and an upgraded processor, which confirms that the Blaze NXT will get internal upgrades. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G with Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC launched in India

Apart from this, the device will be sold exclusively via Amazon. The landing page on Amazon reveals that the phone will be revealed tonight at 12 AM (25 November). The exact availability details are yet to be known.

The specifications of the smartphone are also under wraps for now. But if an educated guess is to be done, the device may offer a few betterments over the existing Blaze models. That said, it could come with a high refresh rate panel and either an HD+ or FHD+ resolution.

It may be powered by a MediaTek chipset and have more RAM, which could go up to 6GB. Just like the Blaze 5G, it may also have a big battery. A dual or triple camera system is expected with up to 1080p video recording support.

As of now, that’s all we can think of, but since the phone is getting revealed tonight, we won’t have to wait for too long.

Quick recap of the specs of Lava Blaze 5G

Lava released a new 5G phone last month. The Lava Blaze 5G has a 6.52-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and has 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 9:45 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner review
Reviews
Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner review
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Features

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Lava Blaze NXT launch confirmed: Check details

Mobiles

Lava Blaze NXT launch confirmed: Check details

Elon Musk may put you in virtual jail for violating Twitter policies

News

Elon Musk may put you in virtual jail for violating Twitter policies

WhatsApp Web/Desktop gets Polls: How to use

Apps

WhatsApp Web/Desktop gets Polls: How to use

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk may put you in virtual jail for violating Twitter policies

iPhone 14 can be bought for as low as Rs 57,100 on Amazon: Here's how

Facebook parent company Meta received 55,497 requests for user data from Indian government

Meta spokesperson clarifies, Mark Zuckerberg is not planning to step down

Jio s True 5G network arrives in Pune: Check details

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Related Topics

Latest Videos

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year
Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details
Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone