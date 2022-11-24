Lava on Twitter has confirmed that it is prepping for the release of its upcoming smartphone in India. The device could be called the Lava Blaze NXT, and as the name suggests, it will be a Blaze series phone and may succeed the two available Blaze models in the market. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM on Amazon

Lava Blaze NXT to be unveiled on November 25

Lava Blaze NXT will be the name of the brand's upcoming Blaze series phone. The company has confirmed it via a short teaser video, which doesn't really reveal the phone's design.

However, as per the teaser, fans asked for more RAM and an upgraded processor, which confirms that the Blaze NXT will get internal upgrades.

Apart from this, the device will be sold exclusively via Amazon. The landing page on Amazon reveals that the phone will be revealed tonight at 12 AM (25 November). The exact availability details are yet to be known.

The specifications of the smartphone are also under wraps for now. But if an educated guess is to be done, the device may offer a few betterments over the existing Blaze models. That said, it could come with a high refresh rate panel and either an HD+ or FHD+ resolution.

It may be powered by a MediaTek chipset and have more RAM, which could go up to 6GB. Just like the Blaze 5G, it may also have a big battery. A dual or triple camera system is expected with up to 1080p video recording support.

As of now, that’s all we can think of, but since the phone is getting revealed tonight, we won’t have to wait for too long.

Quick recap of the specs of Lava Blaze 5G

Lava released a new 5G phone last month. The Lava Blaze 5G has a 6.52-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and has 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed.