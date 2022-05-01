comscore Lava to launch two more 5G smartphones in India
News

Lava to expand 5G portfolio, to launch two more 5G smartphones in India

Mobiles

Lava currently has a production capacity of 50 million devices annually, of which 70% is consumed locally and the rest 30% is exported.

lava agni

Lava to launch two more 5G smartphones in India

Domestic smartphone maker Lava is planning to expand its 5G portfolio and launch two more 5G smartphones this year. The brand is closely coordinating with telecom operators also to ensure our devices deliver the right 5G network experience to consumers, a top executive told BGR.in. Also Read - Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Lava has a market share of around 20% in feature phones. However, the company is trying its best to become a bigger player in the smartphone segment, which is currently ruled by Chinese brands. Also Read - This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your “Chinese” Realme 8s

“We are planning to grow our market share 5X this year in low end smartphones. We have reach of 120k outlets and partnering with online platforms to ensure the right distribution of products. We will bring innovative products even in this segment powered by the Design Team. Indian Government’s PLI scheme for Indian brands will power this growth in low end smartphones,” Tejinder Singh, Product Head at Lava International said. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

The company currently has a production capacity of 50 million devices annually, of which 70% is consumed locally and the rest 30% is exported. The brand admits a challenge in the supply chain of smartphones, which will continue this year but will ease in the second half of year.

“There is challenge in supply chain of smartphones which will continue this year but it will ease in second half of year. We are focused on localisation of supply chain. Every year we are increasing the local component sourcing. We are also focusing on strategic sourcing agreements with key component suppliers to ensure consistent supply of components as per our plan,” Singh noted.

“In 2022, the 5G network roll out will be limited to tier 1 cities, hence impact on rural and remote areas will be limited. But as the network spreads to these areas , there will be many relevant use-cases for these areas like smart agriculture, telemedicine, smart education etc. We will focus highly on these use cases powered by India Design to empower Bharat,” Singh mentioned.

The company earlier launched Lava Agni 5G which was powered by 6 nm MediaTek 810 chipset. According to the firm, the initial roll out of the 5G in the country will be limited to cities and with time the technology will be further relevant for areas like smart agriculture, telemedicine.

Meanwhile, Lava International recently acquired Latin American handset brand China Bird CentroAmerica S.A to expand its presence in the Latin American market.

  • Published Date: May 1, 2022 9:41 AM IST

