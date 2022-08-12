Lava will let you engrave your name on Agni 5G smartphone

Lava Mobiles, one of India’s leading homegrown mobile companies, will let you personalise the Agni 5G smartphone. Called ‘MyAgni’, the feature will let you engrave your name, your pet’s name, your partner’s name, or anything else on the back of the Agni 5G. The new personalisation feature will become available from today on the Lava International website. MyAgni will show up only for the Agni 5G smartphone — at least initially, Lava Mobiles exclusively told BGR India. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

“This is a first-of-its-kind design element introduced by a smartphone manufacturer, aimed to garner large-scale attention of consumers. Once the feature is announced, the orders can be booked on Lava International’s official website,” Lava Mobiles told BGR India. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Personalisation is not new to gadgets. Apple came up with the idea of engraving, not just names but emojis onto the high-end AirPods. Much like Apple, Lava Mobiles will let you use the facility only from its website. In other words, if you buy the Agni 5G smartphone from a third-party website or a local shop near you, the MyAgni feature will not be available to you. MyAgni is likely to be available free of charge to the buyers of Agni 5G.

Lava Agni 5G price and specifications

The Lava Agni 5G was launched last year in November as the company’s first 5G smartphone. It came at an introductory price of Rs 17,999, but the original cost is Rs 19,999. Currently, the price of the Agni 5G is set at Rs 19,999.

Lava Agni 5G phone features a 6.78-inch FullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 11 OS right out of the box. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a rear quad-camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Inside the camera app, you get features such as Super Night, AI mode, and Pro mode, among other features. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint reader, as well as facial recognition for biometrics on the Lava Agni 5G. The phone uses a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 30W fast charging solution. Connectivity options include- 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-C port.