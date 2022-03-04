comscore Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications
News

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Mobiles

Lava X2 aimed at budget buyers launched in India. Here's a quick look at its price, specifications, and more.

lava_x2

(Image: Lava)

Indian smartphone brand Lava just launched its first X-series smartphone, dubbed the Lava X2 in the country. The company claims that the device is aimed at budget buyers and will be made available exclusively online. Key features of the device include a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, 2GB of RAM, an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your “Chinese” Realme 8s

Lava X2: Price in India

Lava X2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. The device is currently available for pre-ordering ordering via Amazon. The pre-order stage will go on till March 11, where the phone will be made available for a discounted price of Rs 6,599. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

The device has been launched in two colour options: Blue and Cyan. It will be made available on both Amazon and the Lava e-store. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Lava X2: Specifications

Lava X2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop style notch to accommodate the front camera module. It is powered by an unidentified octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company has not revealed which Android version will the device run. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

For security, the device features a rear fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port and OTG support.

Coming to the optics, the device sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary sensor paired with an unknown sensor. At the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 7:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine
Entertainment
Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine
Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Mobiles

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000: Report

Electric Vehicle

Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Mobiles

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications
This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your Chinese Realme 8s

Mobiles

This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your Chinese Realme 8s
Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers
Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details
Realme C11 2021 launched in India: Will compete against Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max and more

Mobiles

Realme C11 2021 launched in India: Will compete against Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के 5 जबरदस्त पेट, एग्रेसिव प्लेयर्स के लिए हैं काफी उपयोगी

Free Fire MAX Redeem Code: इस सप्ताह रिलीज हुए कोड में मिल रहे बंडल और वाउचर, जानें कैसे करें रिडीम

50MP कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Moto G22 लॉन्च, आपके बजट में है दाम

Lava X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

1GB नहीं, 2GB नहीं... Airtel, Jio, Vi के इन सस्ते प्लान्स में रोज़ मिलेगा 3GB डेटा

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones
Mobiles
Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones
India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Electric Vehicle

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day
Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

Entertainment

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine
BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

Telecom

BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report
Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Mobiles

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers