Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Indian smartphone brand Lava just launched its first X-series smartphone, dubbed the Lava X2 in the country. The company claims that the device is aimed at budget buyers and will be made available exclusively online. Key features of the device include a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, 2GB of RAM, an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - This Indian phone company is giving a free 5G phone if you ditch your “Chinese” Realme 8s

Lava X2: Price in India

Lava X2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. The device is currently available for pre-ordering ordering via Amazon. The pre-order stage will go on till March 11, where the phone will be made available for a discounted price of Rs 6,599. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

The device has been launched in two colour options: Blue and Cyan. It will be made available on both Amazon and the Lava e-store. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Lava X2: Specifications

Lava X2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop style notch to accommodate the front camera module. It is powered by an unidentified octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company has not revealed which Android version will the device run. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

For security, the device features a rear fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port and OTG support.

Coming to the optics, the device sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary sensor paired with an unknown sensor. At the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.