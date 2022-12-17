Lava began promoting the Lava X3 budget smartphone a week back, however, its launch date wasn’t revealed. Now, via the Amazon landing page for the phone, the pre-order date has been confirmed. Also Read - Lava Blaze NXT first sale is now live on Amazon: Check price, offers

The Lava X3 will go on pre-orders starting next week in India and those who pre-order the phone early will get a free pair of wireless earbuds.

Lava X3 pre-order date, price segment, and color options

The Lava X3 is confirmed to go on pre-orders on December 20 at 12 PM on Amazon. The smartphone will launch in the entry-level segment priced under Rs 10,000. It will likely have only a single variant with 3GB of RAM.

Those who pre-order the phone on December 20 will get Lava Probuds N11 Neckband worth Rs 2,999 for free of cost.

The Lava X3 is expected to come in four color options, namely, Blue, Black, and Dark Green.

Lava X3 specifications and features

The Lava X3 will come with a curved back panel making it easier to grip. It will feature a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. Since it will be a budget smartphone, it will have a water-drop notch panel.

Coming to the cameras, it will have a 5MP single shooter on the front for taking selfies. On the rear, it will have a dual camera setup with an 8MP main lens and an AI sensor.

It is unclear what chipset will power the smartphone but it could be a Unisoc or MediaTek chipset. Most likely, a MediaTek Helio chipset is what the phone may have. It will have 3GB of RAM and may have 32GB of internal storage.

The device will pack a 4,000mAh or a bigger battery but it may lack a fast charging support. As for the OS, it will boot on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. It will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.