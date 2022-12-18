After some promotion online, the Lava X3 has been fully revealed on Amazon. The smartphone’s price has been revealed and it’s going up for pre-booking next week. Also Read - Lava X3 entry-level phone to go on pre-orders next week: Check price and specs

Some of its highlights include a MediaTek chipset, dual cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. It also has a physical fingerprint scanner and is priced under Rs 10,000.

Lava X3 India price, colors, and pre-booking details

The Lava X3 comes in the entry-level segment priced at Rs 6,999 for the lone variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has three color options to choose from – Arctic Blue, Luster Blue, and Charcoal Black.

The device will go on pre-booking period from December 20 and those who pre-book it early will get a free pair of Lava ProBuds N11 neckband earbuds.

Lava X3 specifications and features

The Lava X3 sports a modest design having a water-drop notch panel and a dual rear camera system. It has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+. It has thin bezels on three sides including the top and sides, at the bottom, however, it has a thick thin that’s totally noticeable.

As for the optics, it has a 5MP single shooter on the front for taking selfies. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup with an 8MP main lens and an AI sensor. It also has an LED flash for helping with night photography.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The device boots on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. It has dual-SIM 4G support and comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS functionalities. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back for security.