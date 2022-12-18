comscore Lava X3 with Android 12 Go Edition launched in India at Rs 6,999
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lava X3 Entry Level Smartphone Launched With Hd Display And 4000mah Battery
News

Lava X3 entry-level smartphone launched with HD+ display and 4,000mAh battery

Mobiles

Lava officially launched the Lava X3 budget smartphone in the Indian market. It comes with an HD+ display and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Highlights

  • Lava launches Lava X3 budget smartphone in India.
  • The device comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
  • It will go up for pre-booking starting December 20 in the country.
Lava X3 features

After some promotion online, the Lava X3 has been fully revealed on Amazon. The smartphone’s price has been revealed and it’s going up for pre-booking next week. Also Read - Lava X3 entry-level phone to go on pre-orders next week: Check price and specs

Some of its highlights include a MediaTek chipset, dual cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. It also has a physical fingerprint scanner and is priced under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Lava Blaze NXT first sale is now live on Amazon: Check price, offers

Lava X3 India price, colors, and pre-booking details

The Lava X3 comes in the entry-level segment priced at Rs 6,999 for the lone variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has three color options to choose from – Arctic Blue, Luster Blue, and Charcoal Black. Also Read - Lava Blaze NXT launched with Helio G37 SoC and 5,000mAh battery

The device will go on pre-booking period from December 20 and those who pre-book it early will get a free pair of Lava ProBuds N11 neckband earbuds.

Lava X3 specifications and features

The Lava X3 sports a modest design having a water-drop notch panel and a dual rear camera system. It has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+. It has thin bezels on three sides including the top and sides, at the bottom, however, it has a thick thin that’s totally noticeable.

As for the optics, it has a 5MP single shooter on the front for taking selfies. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup with an 8MP main lens and an AI sensor. It also has an LED flash for helping with night photography.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The device boots on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. It has dual-SIM 4G support and comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS functionalities. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back for security.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2022 8:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Lava X3 launches in India at Rs 6,999: Check specs
Mobiles
Lava X3 launches in India at Rs 6,999: Check specs
You shouldn't miss this deal on OnePlus flagships

Deals

You shouldn't miss this deal on OnePlus flagships

Tecno Phantom X2 5G India launch confirmed: All details here

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 5G India launch confirmed: All details here

Apple iPhone 13 gets discounted to Rs 41,749 with these offers

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 gets discounted to Rs 41,749 with these offers

Nothing may launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'

Wearables

Nothing may launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing may launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets Android 13 update in India

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Here are the winners

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in indigenous brand, payment app categories

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?