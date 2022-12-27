Lava announced the Lava X3 smartphone earlier this month in India. The device then went on pre-orders on December 20. Now, finally, it’s available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Lava X3 to go on sale from December 27 in India

The Lava X3 comes in the entry-level segment offering a large display, MediaTek chipset, and a decently sized battery. The device boots on Android 12 Go Edition.

Lava X3 price in India, colors, and availability

The Lava X3 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the lone variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

It has 10 percent off of up to Rs 1,000 on AU Small Finance Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, there’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,600.

Lava X3 specifications

The Lava X3 comes as a low-end phone with Android Go. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is a water-drop notch screen with a noticeable bezel at the bottom.

The device has a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies. On the back, there’s a dual camera system with an 8MP main lens and an AI lens. The rear camera also has an LED flash beside it. The camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

Moving to the performance, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core chipset that’s based on the 12nm fabrication process. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. it has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

As for the battery, packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It has a USB port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music.

The device runs on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. It has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and dual-SIM 4G connectivity.