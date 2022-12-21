Lava recently announced its budget smartphone dubbed Lava X3 in India. The device went on pre-orders starting December 20 and the sale was expected to happen sometime later this month. Also Read - Lava X3 entry-level smartphone launched with HD+ display and 4,000mAh battery

Lava itself has now confirmed the exact sale date of the phone and has listed it along with its price and specs on Amazon. The device is priced in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Also Read - Lava X3 entry-level phone to go on pre-orders next week: Check price and specs

Lava X3 sale date, price, and color options

The Lava X3 will go on sale starting December 27 in India. The phone is currently up for pre-orders on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in three colors. The colors include Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue. Also Read - Lava Blaze NXT first sale is now live on Amazon: Check price, offers

Select people who pre-book will get a free pair of Lava Probuds N11 which are worth Rs 2,999.

Lava X3 specifications

The Lava X3 is an entry-level smartphone. It is meant for those looking to get a phone without breaking the bank. Owing to its price, it has modest specs and so does it boot on Android 12 Go Edition.

The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch display with noticeable bezels, especially at the bottom.

The rear setup goes by an 8MP main lens and an AI camera sensor. The rear camera is assisted by an LED flash to help with clicking images at night time. It has a 5MP single camera on the front for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

As said above, the phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box. It is Android 12 Go Edition to be precise. It has a dual-SIM slot with 4G connectivity. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are some of its other connectivity options. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.