comscore Lava X3 sale commences on December 27: Check details
News

Lava X3 to go on sale from December 27 in India

Mobiles

The Lava X3 will go on sale next week on Amazon under Rs 10,000 price segment. It will be available in three color options.

Highlights

  • Lava X3 will go on sale starting December 27 in India.
  • The smartphone will be available on Amazon.
  • It starts at Rs 6,999 and comes in three color options.
Lava X3 featured 2

Lava recently announced its budget smartphone dubbed Lava X3 in India. The device went on pre-orders starting December 20 and the sale was expected to happen sometime later this month. Also Read - Lava X3 entry-level smartphone launched with HD+ display and 4,000mAh battery

Lava itself has now confirmed the exact sale date of the phone and has listed it along with its price and specs on Amazon. The device is priced in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Also Read - Lava X3 entry-level phone to go on pre-orders next week: Check price and specs

Lava X3 sale date, price, and color options

The Lava X3 will go on sale starting December 27 in India. The phone is currently up for pre-orders on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes in three colors. The colors include Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue. Also Read - Lava Blaze NXT first sale is now live on Amazon: Check price, offers

Select people who pre-book will get a free pair of Lava Probuds N11 which are worth Rs 2,999.

Lava X3 specifications

The Lava X3 is an entry-level smartphone. It is meant for those looking to get a phone without breaking the bank. Owing to its price, it has modest specs and so does it boot on Android 12 Go Edition.

The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch display with noticeable bezels, especially at the bottom.

The rear setup goes by an 8MP main lens and an AI camera sensor. The rear camera is assisted by an LED flash to help with clicking images at night time. It has a 5MP single camera on the front for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

As said above, the phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box. It is Android 12 Go Edition to be precise. It has a dual-SIM slot with 4G connectivity. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are some of its other connectivity options. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 3:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Lava X3 sale starts from December 27
Mobiles
Lava X3 sale starts from December 27
How to watch Christmas films on Netflix

How To

How to watch Christmas films on Netflix

Apple may manufacture iPhone 16 in India, planning production facility near Yamuna Expressway

Mobiles

Apple may manufacture iPhone 16 in India, planning production facility near Yamuna Expressway

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced

Apple iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

News

Apple iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple may manufacture iPhone 16 in India, planning production facility near Yamuna Expressway

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced

Apple iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

Oppo to offer four years of Android version upgrades to some 2023 phones

Airtel brings its 5G network to Imphal, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?