comscore Lava Yuva Pro launched in India with triple cameras: Check price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Cameras And 5000mah Battery Launched In India
News

Lava Yuva Pro with triple cameras and 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

Lava has launched a new smartphone dubbed Lava Yuva Pro in the country that comes with triple cameras and a massive battery.

Highlights

  • Lava Yuva Pro comes with a water-drop notch display and triple cameras.
  • It packs a big 5,000mAh battery with claimed 37 hours of talk time.
  • The device comes under Rs 10,000 segment.
Lava Yuva Pro

Lava has quietly launched a new budget smartphone in an entirely new series called “Yuva.” The device is called Lava Yuva Pro and it comes with a basic design and entry-level specifications. Also Read - Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Lava Blaze 5G at IMC 2022: Check price, specs, availability

The smartphone comes in under Rs 10,000 segment and offers triple cameras, a big battery, and a MediaTek 4G chipset. Also Read - Lava Blaze Pro debuts with 50MP triple cameras and Helio G37 SoC

Lava Yuva Pro India price, variants, colors

The Lava Yuva Pro is priced at Rs 7,799 for the sole variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. It comes in three color options, namely, Metallic Black, Metallic Grey, and Metallic Blue colors. The device can be purchased from Lava’s official online store. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

Lava Yuva Pro specifications and features

The Yuva Pro comes with a polycarbonate shell and has a 6.51-inch water-drop display. It is an IPS panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen has a pixel density of 269 PPI and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is also claimed to have Gorilla Glass protection.

Coming to the optics, the Lava Yuva Pro boasts a triple camera system at the rear with a 13MP main lens and two auxiliary lenses. The rear camera comes with several modes such as HDR, Night, Beauty, and more. It also has time-lapse support. Upfront, it has a single camera for taking selfies. It is an 8MP lens that is said to have screen-flash support.

The device is powered by an unknown MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card for additional storage of up to 512GB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery which is said to offer long hours of screen-on-time. Lava claims that the device can offer 37 hours of talk time and a standby of 320 hours. It can be charged via the USB Type-C port at a maximum of 10W charging speed.

The USB Type-c port also supports OTG Pendrive. It has 4G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. and GPRS support. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 2:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car, launched
automobile
Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car, launched
MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset launched for 5G smartphones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset launched for 5G smartphones

Ola Electric may launch a budget electric scooter on October 22

automobile

Ola Electric may launch a budget electric scooter on October 22

Samsung announces discounts on foldable phones: Check details

Deals

Samsung announces discounts on foldable phones: Check details

YouTube rolls out 'Handles' for creators: How it works

Apps

YouTube rolls out 'Handles' for creators: How it works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car, launched

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset launched for 5G smartphones

Ola Electric may launch a budget electric scooter on October 22

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Watch video for details

Apple rolls out new iOS 16.0.3 that fixes notifications, improves camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price
WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More