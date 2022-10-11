Lava has quietly launched a new budget smartphone in an entirely new series called “Yuva.” The device is called Lava Yuva Pro and it comes with a basic design and entry-level specifications. Also Read - Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Lava Blaze 5G at IMC 2022: Check price, specs, availability

The smartphone comes in under Rs 10,000 segment and offers triple cameras, a big battery, and a MediaTek 4G chipset.

Lava Yuva Pro India price, variants, colors

The Lava Yuva Pro is priced at Rs 7,799 for the sole variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. It comes in three color options, namely, Metallic Black, Metallic Grey, and Metallic Blue colors. The device can be purchased from Lava’s official online store. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

Lava Yuva Pro specifications and features

The Yuva Pro comes with a polycarbonate shell and has a 6.51-inch water-drop display. It is an IPS panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen has a pixel density of 269 PPI and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is also claimed to have Gorilla Glass protection.

Coming to the optics, the Lava Yuva Pro boasts a triple camera system at the rear with a 13MP main lens and two auxiliary lenses. The rear camera comes with several modes such as HDR, Night, Beauty, and more. It also has time-lapse support. Upfront, it has a single camera for taking selfies. It is an 8MP lens that is said to have screen-flash support.

The device is powered by an unknown MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card for additional storage of up to 512GB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery which is said to offer long hours of screen-on-time. Lava claims that the device can offer 37 hours of talk time and a standby of 320 hours. It can be charged via the USB Type-C port at a maximum of 10W charging speed.

The USB Type-c port also supports OTG Pendrive. It has 4G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. and GPRS support. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.