Lava Z2 Max with a 7-inch display launched in India: Price, specifications

Lava has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India, dubbed the Lava Z2 Max. The device acts as a successor to the Lava Z2, which was launched back in January. Key features of the device include a 7-inch HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery and Android 10 (Go Edition).

Lava Z2 Max: Price in India

Lava Z2 Max is priced at Rs 7,799 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The device is currently available via the Lava website, Amazon and Flipkart. It is being offered in two colour options: Stroked Blue and Stroked Cyan.

Lava Z2 Max: Specifications

Lava Z2 Max sports a large 7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1640×720 pixels, a 258ppi pixel density, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by an unknown quad-core MediaTek Helio SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage up to 256GB. The device runs Google's Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system. It is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims can charge within 3 hours and 47 minutes, after which it can deliver up to 9 hours and 8 minutes of YouTube video playback on full brightness and full sound.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

The Lava Z2 Max sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel housed in a waterdrop style notch sensor for taking selfies.