Lava Zup, which is the company's smartphone upgrade program will go live starting today, which is January 26, 2021. Under the Zup program, Lava Z2, Z4, Z6 and MyZ smartphone users can upgrade their RAM/internal storage within the first year of the purchase, at a minimal incremental cost.

The company also announced that the Lava Z1 smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 on January 26. To recall, Lava Z1 was launched earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 5,499, alongside the Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6.

In addition, Lava BeFIT, which is the company's first smart band, will also go on sale from January 27. The smart band is priced at Rs 2,699, and it can be bought via the Lava e-store.

Lava Zup smartphone upgrade program: How to avail

To avail the Lava Zup program, users will need to go to the company’s website and pre-book an appointment at their nearest service centre. The company said in a press release that customers can get their phones upgraded within an hour.

“With this unique program, the customers will be able to choose higher specifications by paying only an incremental charge for upgraded components. Zup will not just save customer’s money but will also ensure environmental safety and protection from e-waste. Our vast network of 800+ service centre locations along with 100 mobile service centres will ensure that customers can avail the facility within their vicinity”, Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International said in the release.

Lava Z1 at Rs 4,999

Lava Z1 will be available at Rs 4,999. The smartphone can be bought from the Lava e-store starting January 27. In terms of specifications, the Lava Z1 comes with a 5-inch HD+ display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating for protection against scratches. The smartphone is military grade certified, according to the company.

Lava Z1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It gets a 5-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 3,100mAh battery.