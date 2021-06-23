comscore Lenovo K13 seems to be a rebranded Moto G10: Take a look
News

Lenovo K13 seems to be a rebranded Moto G10: Take a look

Mobiles

Lenovo K13 Note sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

Lenovo K13 Note

Lenovo has launched a new budget-friendly smartphone in Russia, dubbed Lenovo K13 Note. The device seems to be a rebranded Moto G10, which was launched in the European market earlier this year. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Lenovo ThinkPad X1 foldable PC launches in India finally with a steep price tag

Lenovo K13 Note: Price in India

Lenovo K13 Note is priced at Ruble 12,490 (approximately Rs 12,800) for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is currently available in the Russian market in Aurora Grey and Pearl Sakura colour options. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

The company has not revealed the availability details of the device for other international markets including India. Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

Lenovo K13 Note: Specifications

Lenovo K13 Note sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system in its stock configuration with a few customisations here and there. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last for over two days on a single charge.

For security, the device sports a physical fingerprint scanner at the back and supports facial recognition using the front camera.

Lenovo K13 come with a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

  Published Date: June 23, 2021 4:56 PM IST

