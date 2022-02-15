comscore Lenovo K14 Plus with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
News

Lenovo K14 Plus with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Lenovo K14 Plus, the rebadged Moto E4 smartphone launched with triple rear cameras, an HD+ display for a price of around Rs 11,400.

Lenovo K14 Plus price specs

Lenovo is back in the market with a new K-series smartphone. The brand has introduced the Lenovo K14 Plus in Russia. The phone offers a 90Hz display, rear triple cameras, a 5,000mAh battery among other features. Also Read - Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India: Check price, features

Lenovo K14 Plus price, availability

Lenovo K14 Plus price is set at RUB 11,490 (roughly Rs 11,400) for the 4GB/64GB storage variant. It comes with a one-year warranty and bundles discount offers as well. Also Read - Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Lenovo K14 Plus specifications, features

Lenovo K14 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a rebadged version of Moto E40 that was launched in India last October. For security, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also has an IP52 rating for dust resistance. Also Read - AMD Ryzen 6000 processors launched at CES 2022: First to integrate Microsoft's Pluton security chip

Powering the new Lenovo K-series phone is a Unisoc T700 processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB onboard storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 right out of the box. In terms of camera, the Lenovo smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture assisted by two 2-megapixel sensors. For video calls, it accommodates an 8-megapixel sensor in the centered punch-hole cutout with an f/2.0 aperture.

For backup, Lenovo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on its new budget smartphone. The phone comes with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include- ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. It measures 165.1×75.6×9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

  Published Date: February 15, 2022 2:45 PM IST

